Where to find Fish Roe in New World

Fish Roe has a couple of different uses in New World and it's especially useful in cooking. However, getting the resource won't be as easy as finding a spot and picking up some Fish Roe.

To start looking for Fish Roe, players will need to prepare to go fishing, and that means having a fishing rod at the ready. With the right tool in hand, the next step is to go fishing, but just any fish won't do the trick. For Fish Roe, in particular, players should be looking to catch paddlefish and sturgeons. There are other fish in New World, but for Fish Roe, those are the fish to look for.

With those fish in mind, players will need to look around New World's Aeternum to locate the right type of water source. Fishing in New World separates fish, bait, and water sources to make the skill more specific and in-depth than simply throwing down a line and waiting. In order to get any Fish Roe, players will need to find freshwater. Hotspots for fishing are the best options if they are available, and they will net far more catches. But rivers and any other freshwater will still work.

How to get Fish Roe from sturgeon and paddlefish in New World

Once players know where to go for Fish Roe, which is a freshwater source, the next step is to start catching. Like other water sources in the game, bait works better in specific spots. For freshwater, Firefly and Woodlouse bait are the best options for more consistent results.

Fish Roe will require players to have some patience beyond catching the fish, because any common fish won't cut it. Due to the rarity of Fish Roe, players will need to catch an uncommon fish at the very least to even have a chance at getting the resource. The higher the rarity of the fish is, the better the chances of getting Fish Roe are.

With a bunch of uncommon fish or higher in the inventory, it's time to start salvaging the catches. This step is done by right clicking the fish in the inventory and selecting salvage. The process is a gamble and will either give players some Fish Roe or send them to the next fish. If enough Fish Roe is collected, players can begin making their own caviar in New World.

