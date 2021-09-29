How to find Rivercress in New World

Rivercress sticks out as a plant with a blue glow in New World that players may need for their profession or quests. Regardless of the reason, it has a unique color and can be found in some fairly common areas.

The first thing to note about Rivercress, or Rivercress stems, is their spawn location. Users searching for it should stick to water of any kind. It could be a pond or a river, and there will be a chance for the plant to spawn. This includes almost any area in New World as well.

But not all sites in Aeternum are equal when it comes to finding Rivercress, and some locations are much more reliable than others.

For starters, gamers in New World should keep an eye out for rivers and waterfalls, which are the most common spawns for a Rivercress in water. As mentioned, they can spawn in almost any water, but something like a lake might not be as effective.

Which zone or area players are in will also make a difference in how much Rivercress they can find and harvest. So far, the two major zones for collecting Rivercress appear to be Windsward and Everfall.

Searching for rivers in those areas will be the most productive way to search for this magical plant.

How to collect Rivercress stem in New World

Like many other materials in New World, there is a level tied to collecting Rivercress. It all goes back to the way progression works for skills and professions within the game.

For Rivercress specifically, users will need to level up their Harvesting level, which is a skill like logging. Leveling up Harvesting will require them to farm as much as they can throughout the map.

For Rivercress, level 30 will be needed even to start picking up the plant.

The other requirement is to have the right tools for the profession. Anyone in the Harvesting skill line will need to have a sickle on hand to even begin picking up the plants they want.

Repairs may also be needed in New World, so it's important to have a method to repair or have another sickle option if one no longer works.

Aside from those aspects, collecting Rivercress is reasonably quick and will be needed for a future gathering quest.

