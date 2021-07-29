How to repair items in New World

Amazon Games is giving fans a solid MMO experience as New World flies through its beta period.

With a full release on the horizon, many players are still trying to figure out the basics of New World. Combat, looting, and crafting are as present as any MMO-style game.

Doing the former may bring a need to repair some items. If you break or wear down a weapon or tool, you will need to know how to get that New World item back into tip-top shape.

New World: How to repair items

Image via Amazon Games

Items receive reduced durability the more they are used in New World. It takes a lot to get a weapon to the point of repair, but it does happen. Extended periods of combat will render it useless.

This is when you need to repair it before it can do the damage you know and love it for. This is actually quite simple in New World compared to other games in the MMORPG genre.

Can salvaging be updated to give you small amounts of the original item components back? 99% of gear you pick up gets salvaged and just seems like such a waste for half a gold piece and a few repair items i already have a mountain of — Ben ⛄ (@BeeevOh) July 29, 2021

Instead of moving to a settlement, talking to an NPC, or locating a repair bench, you can repair items in New World without having to reach a town. You can repair your tools from wherever you find yourself.

To repair a weapon, item, or piece of gear, go into your New World inventory. Hover your cursor over the item that you want to repair and press the R key plus the left mouse button.

This will repair whatever item you choose to 100% durability. Of course, you need the proper repair items to do so. This is usually gold and repair parts found throughout New World.

New World Tip: Make sure to always repair your armor, especially after you die.#PlayNewWorld pic.twitter.com/alY4UnNi92 — Troy🍟 (@FutureTroyTTV) July 25, 2021

Salvaging gear you do not need can give you repair parts. There are various ways to earn gold. You just need to pay every time you repair an item in the game. If you don't have enough repair parts or gold, you will notice your item go unrepaired.

Be sure to take advantage of the salvage feature. Not only does it give you New World repair parts to keep your items up to standard, but it can also deliver crafting resources so you can make other items.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod