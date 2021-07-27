How to make Alastor the Vigilant spawn in New World

Alastor the Vigilant is a boss that many players are trying to take down in Amazon Games' MMO New World.

It has been a difficult time getting Alastor the Vigilant to spawn into the map of New World. Of course, one can't beat the boss unless he is actually spawned into the game.

During the quest known as The Ritual, a lot of players are having trouble either finding Alastor the Vigilant or just beating him once they do. For those struggling, here is how they can get him to spawn.

New World: Spawning Alastor the Vigilant

The main part of The Ritual is defeating Alastor the Vigilant. Players need to gather a Heartgem and take it to the Armine Temple. After defeating Alastor the Vigilant, they can explore the cave in the temple and perform the ritual the quest is named after.

Unfortunately, Alastor the Vigilant doesn't seem too fond of spawning in for New World players. Players have to defeat him to complete the quest, no matter how far they have come with it.

@playnewworld the ritual is bugged, we did the heartgem ritual and Alastor the Vigilant is a no show. — NemShots (@NemShots) July 24, 2021

A lot of players feel like it is bugged but that isn't the case. Alastor the Vigilant just has a ridiculously low spawn rate. Once defeated by another player, it could take an hour or more for him to respawn.

There is a blue barrier before battling Alastor. He spawns in front of that barrier, but it is possible to continue the quest before fighting. Players must wait for him to spawn instead of going through or they may have to reset the quest.

Alastor is on the other side of the door, you gotta wait til he spawns then that will work — Morgan Bright (@OrbitalPluto) July 23, 2021

The chaos has left so many players waiting for Alastor the Vigilant in New World that one might not even get a chance to attack. He could very well be defeated by the swarm of players who arrived before the rest.

There isn't a spawn rate fix as of now, but hopefully Amazon Games puts this New World issue to the forefront. For now, players just need to be patient.

Grab some popcorn and wait near the spawn point for Alastor the Vigilant to finally appear.

