Puma Valentine's Day sneaker pack set to release on February 11, 2023

Puma is all set to join in the Valentine's Day celebrations with the launch of their retro silhouettes from the 1980s. The German label is the latest to join the retro sneaker trend, after Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.

Puma is known to give its brand enthusiasts a treat for every special day by launching several themed options. This year, the label will launch two new makeovers upon the Rocket and Rockette silhouettes. The sneakers will come clad in Valentine's Day-associated colors.

The Valentine-themed sneakers showcase that love can be timeless while representing a modern take on it. Both sneakers will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on February 11, 2023.

Puma Valentine-themed sneaker pack features Rocket and Rockette retro silhouettes from the '80s

The upcoming Puma Valentine-themed sneaker pack features Rocket and Rockette retro silhouettes from the 80's (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Rocket and Rockette silhouette was debuted back in the 1980s by the German giant. They were inspired by the Easy Rider sneakers from decades ago and were nicknamed the "Speedy Cat" due to their track-focused features.

Now, the Valentine's Day pack, dubbed the "Puma My Love V-Day," will be launched in the black and red color scheme. The upper of both sneakers comes clad in suede material.

The first silhouette on the list is the Rocket Be Mine V-Day, which comes clad in a "Black For All Time Red" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker pack as:

"Modern love: these sneakers are a throwback to the finest in PUMA's 1970s design. Combining a sturdy and supportive outsole with a sleek upper, they're real sweet on your feet."

The Rocket Be Mine V-Day sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of full textile material and features a heart graphic on the heel. The shoes feature their traditional formstrip logo on both medial and lateral profiles, while the finely stitched woven tongue label features the German label's branding detail. The creamy EVA midsoles and gum rubber outsoles complete the shoe's look.

The sneakers feature EVA foam midsoles that offer cushioning and comfort, while the Gum rubber outsoles add a vintage old-school esthetic.

The second shoe on the list is the Rockette My Love V-Day, which comes clad in a "For All Time Red / Frosted Ivory" color scheme. The official site introduces the silhouette as:

"Show some love to the PUMA styles of the past in this fabulous design that's come streaking out of the big cat's back catalogue to join the ranks of its cutting-edge classics."

The Rockette My Love V-Day sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This product is certified as vegan and was constructed without harming any animals. The sneakers feature almost similar details to the aforementioned Rockette sneakers. The shoe's upper comes constructed out of red suede, which is in sharp contrast with the frosted ivory overlays.

The frosted ivory overlays are added over the traditional formstrip logo, the heart graphic on the heel, and laces. A similar hue is added over the EVA midsoles, which features Softfoam+ technology that adds soft cushioning with an extra thick heel.

The V-Day collection pieces will be available from February 11, 2023, at a retail price of $100 each.

