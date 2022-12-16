Puma King Platinum 21 vegan "Fizzy Light" football boots: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Puma, the German sports company, has released a limited number of vegan football boots. The sports company unveiled its first-ever King Platinum 21 vegan football boots on February 11, 2022.

Following this, the German label released the second iteration of King Platinum 21 vegan, dubbed the "Fizzy Light," on November 20, 2022. The football boots convey the idea of future consciousness and forward-thinking by being created completely of animal-free materials.

The new boot retains the original King style and comfort, but adds a new spin over touch and construct. The football boots can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers for specific sizes at $200. Other sizes can be availed at the reseller sites such as GOAT for $300.

The King Platinum 21 has been in the industry for half a century. It's vegan iteration is made for modern players who are looking for animal-free products. The shoes come clad in a "Fizzy Light/Asphalt/Black" color scheme, however, most of the uppers are accentuated in green fizzy light hues.

The asphalt and black color can be seen accentuated over the laces, branding details, and soleplate.

The upper of the football boots comes constructed out of super-soft 100% vegan leather and 100% vegan knitted yarns, which provides comfort and outstanding fit. The sportswear label has opted for a sustainable and eco-friendly product, which integrates the exclusive KINGForm technology.

Using this technique, a rib structure is infused into the vegan leather top to boost critical contact in strategic locations, resulting in improved responsiveness and touch.

To support dynamic movements and provide excellent traction without using any animal-based lubricants, the brand chose an ultra lightweight PEBA soleplate for the lower region. This soleplate is constructed around a solid spine.

The prints and hues over the boot are further utilizing only vegan pigments. In an official press release, Florian Nemetz, Senior Product Line Manager, Teamsport Footwear, comments upon the shoes,

“The KING Platinum 21 Vegan is an exciting milestone for PUMA as we utilize Vegan friendly materials and offer an alternative to animal-based leather products. We will continue to use Vegan materials in future products as we aim to offer an alternative to traditional leather products."

He further comments about the key benefits of the boots,

"The boot maintains all the key benefits and performance properties of the KING, but utilizes a special new Vegan upper material, which provides fantastic touch properties, comfort and class synonymous with the PUMA KING.”

The King Platinum 21 further incorporated brand-new technology, which is a specially crafted KomfortSystem for extremely soft anatomical padding, providing next-level comfort to the feet. The anatomical padding delivers heel lockdown and an optimized fit.

The King Platinum 21 Vegan football boots feature multi-directional conical studs that provide enhanced agility. The molded sockliners come with NanoGrip technology to ensure proper lockdown of the foot via anti-slip properties. The NanoGrip technology further provides superior energy transmission and cushioning.

The boots can be availed at Puma's official website at $200, for $230 at Pro Direct Soccer, and for $300 at GOAT.

