What happened to Ariana Grande? Health explored as singer claps back at body shaming comments

American music superstar Ariana Grande addressed body shaming regarding her health in a new confessional TikTok video on April 11, to confront claims that she looked "too thin" in recent pictures.

Grande began the video by stating that she does not do this often but wants to talk about her body since people pay close attention to it. She then continued:

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Concerns about the Positions singer's health began swirling online last week when she was photographed attending Jeff Goldblum's concert in London. She and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo were dressed to the nines when they went to support Goldblum, wherein the former wore a big pink coat.

Fans began speculating that the Side to Side singer was having some health concerns as she looked thinner than usual.

Erikah Hô 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸🇺🇦 @buririkat1 🏻 🏻 🏻 love you Ari! I hope queen Ariana Grande is fine. She does looks like she lost a lot of weight. 🥺🏻 love you Ari! I hope queen Ariana Grande is fine. She does looks like she lost a lot of weight. 🥺🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 love you Ari! https://t.co/Yl1Csd3W1f

Ariana Grande stresses how "healthy" can look different on various people

In the same TikTok video, Ariana Grande said that although she shouldn't have to confront her health difficulties, "something good might come" from being honest and vulnerable.

"Healthy can look different. The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves."

The Die For You singer then reminded her fans that they are beautiful "no matter what phase" they are in, stating:

"Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had — or not — or anything."

She concluded the video by wishing her fans well and sending her love to them.

This is not the first time that Ariana Grande has addressed her personal problems. She previously opened up about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after 22 people were killed in her 2017 Manchester concert bombing.

Ariana Grande is presently working on a two-part film adaption of the blockbuster Broadway musical, Wicked. She discussed her personal growth earlier this month as she approached the midpoint of the movie shoot.

Poll : 0 votes