“Take as much time as you need”: IVE’s Rei halts activities due to health issues, fans pour supportive messages

IVE’s Rei will be temporarily halting all her promotional activities, as announced by Starship Entertainment via official fancafe on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The 19-year-old Japanese singer was reportedly suffering with “heart palpitations and stuffiness” recently and hence was taken to the hospital where she received the expert opinion that she needs to rest to be able to recover.
DIVE (the group’s fandom) ensured to send IVE’s Rei get well soon messages and suggested her to make health her top priority. They showered the artist with supportive messages under the hashtag #GetWellSoonRei. The news arrives on the heels of IVE making their much-awaited comeback just a day ago, on Monday, April 10, with their first full-length album, I’ve IVE.
Comeback promotions can be extremely exhausting, which not just includes practice for music shows, but late night travel, multiple music show shoots, interviews, photoshoots, dance challenges, and a lot more, which thus seems like a reason for the young idol's recent health concern.
Fans use #GetWellSoonRei on Twitter to share support to IVE’s Rei
IVE’s fans had earlier noticed that Rei seemed a bit tired at the group’s recent promotional event. While they didn’t know the cause earlier, Starship Entertainment’s statement of April 11 provided them with an answer. With the hashtag #GetWellSoonRei, DIVEs posted quick recovery messages to cheer IVE’s Rei.
Some fans also planned on giving her a gift in the form of increased music video views on I AM, the group’s title track from their latest album. They urged others to stream the video. Many even hoped that the 19-year-old wouldn’t beat herself up for not being able to participate in IVE’s comeback promotions. Take a look at these tweets below:
Starship Entertainment announces IVE’s Rei temporary hiatus due to health issues
On April 11, 2023, Starship Entertainment posted a statement announcing IVE’s Rei’s temporary hiatus from group activities, stating that the Japanese singer needs to stabilize her health and get treatment. The agency released a detailed statement saying, (as per translation via Soompi):
“Rei recently felt abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, so she visited a hospital and received consultation and a checkup. She received the medical opinion that treatment and stability are needed. Based on the opinion from the expert medical institution and ample discussion with Rei, we decided to temporarily halt scheduled activities for the recovery of her health.”
It requested that fans be understanding of the issue at hand and apologized for any concerns. It also added that they will update fans with any updates regarding IVE’s Rei’s health:
“We ask for the generous understanding of fans on the decision of prioritizing the artist’s health. We will inform you again of any changes afterwards. We apologize for causing fans to worry through sudden news. The agency will do our best so that Rei can get rest while focusing on treatment. We ask for lots of support from fans for Rei’s speedy recovery. Thank you.”
Meanwhile, IVE’s music video for their title track I AM from I’ve IVE, released on April 10, has crossed 16 million views on YouTube.