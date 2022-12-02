Apologize to Lisa trend explained as Spotify blunder leaves fans enraged

The "Apologize to Lisa" trend has taken over Twitter, with outraged BLINKS demanding a public apology from music streaming giant Spotify.

This came as the platform initially named BTS' Jungkook as the most-streamed K-pop soloist of 2022 before rectifying their error and crowning the Money singer with the title. Spotify also released a statement admitting that the error was made as their genre tags weren't properly merged.

Spotify ❤️ K-Pop @SpotifyKpop (1/2) Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected. (1/2) Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected.

However, after the error was rectified, the BLACKPINK member was targeted by online trolls who made snide and hateful comments as well as derogatory remarks.

BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fandom) were infuriated with the trolling that the singer was subject to and demanded that Spotify apologize to her for it.

Fans demand apology from Spotify for making LISA victim of hate online

BLINKS believe that if Spotify hadn't made the error, LISA wouldn't have had to endure misogynistic, xenophobic, and s**t-shaming attacks on social media. They also brought up the fact that the official Spotify statement apologized for their blunder and only referenced BTS' accomplishments and made no mention of the BLACKPINK member.

Fans took to Twitter to express their support for the singer and to call out Spotify, asking them to apologize to the singer. Others also cheered on the singer and expressed their love for her and her talent.

While one fan said that by staying silent, the streaming giant was "condoning discriminatory practices," another said that the fandom demands an apology from the company.

Fans also said that with their tweet, Spotify's "professionalism flew right out of the window" as they tried to satisty some fans. Stating that the singer was already K-pop's "punching bag," a fan said that this behavior only fuelled more "discrimination towards her.

Some even tagged the CEO of Spotify in their comments and stated that it was the company's behavior that had led to the singer being the target of immense trolling.

The #APOLOGIZETOLISA tag on Twitter had over 699K tweets as of writing this article.

