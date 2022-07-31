"Never felt more at home": Ariana Grande slams troll for asking her to stick to singing

American singer Ariana Grande has called out a troll who recently asked her to stick to singing. The 29-year-old singer was promoting a product from her brand, r.e.m beauty, on TikTok. Amid the many positive responses that Grande received, a user commented:

"[Please] remember you're a singer.”

Ariana Grande was quick to respond to the user and wrote:

"I have actually never felt more at home in my voice, or like more of a singer."

Ariana Grande Today @ArianaToday Ariana reassures fans that she is indeed still a singer, in a TikTok comment. 🗣 Ariana reassures fans that she is indeed still a singer, in a TikTok comment. 🗣 https://t.co/JeUsb3AdR0

Ariana was promoting a product from her makeup brand, a sweetener concealer, which has just been released.

The development comes after Grande, in one of her videos in May, noted that she does not plan to release new music for some time. Grande, in 2020, released an album titled Positions but does not plan to release its follow-up anytime soon. She said:

"The truth is, I have not begun an album."

She further noted that the only reason she was not prioritizing new music was that she did not feel ready to jump straight into her seventh studio album just yet.

She also explained that she had other projects scheduled in her timeline. She said that her hands were quite full of other thrilling work. Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked.

Ariana Grande’s cosmetic company was recently titled Best New Brand

Grande launched her cosmetic brand last November. In May, the company was titled Best New Brand at the 2022 Allure Best Of Beauty Awards.

According to reports, Grande has been posting about her beauty brand on TikTok for quite a while. Her last 30 posts on TikTok were promotional videos for r.e.m beauty. The brand features a range of makeup and skincare products.

Her last musical project was alongside Kid Cudi for the Netflix flick Just Look Up, which was released in December. Her last album, titled Positions, was released in 2020. The title track from the album was released as its lead single. It debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 and was Grande’s fifth No. 1 single in the United States, making her the only artist with five No. 1 debuts on the chart.

That same year, Grande’s Stuck with U and Rain on Me featured on the Hot 100 chart-topper. All 14 tracks on Positions charted simultaneously on the Hot 100. The album’s second single, 34+35, peaked at No. 2 on the chart after the release of its remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

More about Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande began her music career at the age of 15 in 2008. She worked in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious from 2010 to 2013 and Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014.

In 2011, Grande signed with Republic Records, leading to her debut album Yours Truly in 2013. The album topped the US Billboard 200. Its lead single, The Way, reached the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far