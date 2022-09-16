“She is perfect for the role”: Netizens opine Ariana Grande should have played Ariel in The Little Mermaid movie, amid Halle Bailey casting backlash

While many netizens are praising Disney for finally casting a black actress Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid, others believe that Ariana Grande would have been perfect for the role. These people claim that Grande looks exactly like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Highlighting the same, a Twitter user said,

“Why is live action Ariel black tho? Ariana Grande was there live and they f**k*d it up. Better voice, used to act as a redhead, can actually act. She is perfect for the role.”

Better call 6ty😋 @Yeezus2pf Why is live action Ariel black tho? Ariana grande was there live and they fvcked it up. Better voice, used to act as a redhead, can actually act. She is perfect for the role. Why is live action Ariel black tho? Ariana grande was there live and they fvcked it up. Better voice, used to act as a redhead, can actually act. She is perfect for the role.

Additionally, people are also using AI to make Bailey white, as they believe that Ariel's role would suit a white actress better. Owing to all these racist remarks and controversies, the casting choice of signing Halle Bailey as Ariel is also being questioned by people on the internet.

Geilan63 @Geilan63

Credits to our memer Artificial Intelligence scientist

@TenGazillionIQ

He fixed The Little Mermaid, and turned the woke actor into a ginger white girl

He says he can do fix the whole movie when it comes out with 4× A6000 in 24 hours

#Disney #LittleMermaid twitter.com/OccupyWpg/stat… Seraphim Rising @OccupyWpg @vandalibm "Wish I could be part of that AI" "Wish I could be part of that AI" @vandalibm 🎶"Wish I could be part of that AI"🎶 https://t.co/C1V8xogBgq Much BetterCredits to our memer Artificial Intelligence scientistHe fixed The Little Mermaid, and turned the woke actor into a ginger white girlHe says he can do fix the whole movie when it comes out with 4× A6000 in 24 hours Much BetterCredits to our memer Artificial Intelligence scientist @TenGazillionIQ He fixed The Little Mermaid, and turned the woke actor into a ginger white girl He says he can do fix the whole movie when it comes out with 4× A6000 in 24 hours#Disney #LittleMermaid twitter.com/OccupyWpg/stat…

The Little Mermaid trailer was released six days ago, and at the time of writing, it had received more than 17 million views with thousands of likes and comments.

Netizens believe Ariana Grande would have been better suited as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Since the release of The Little Mermaid's trailer, several users have been wishing that the casting directors had chosen Ariana Grande for the role of Ariel. People are claiming that the Stuck With U singer resembles the mermaid in the 1989 movie.

People basically seem to be thinking of Grande's red hair between 2009 and 2014 when she played the role of Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious and in Sam & Cat. In both the shows, Grande was one of the lead characters and had bright red hair.

When both the shows stopped airing, Grande opened up about the damage all the hair coloring had done to her hair. Although the singer no longer colors her hair red, people still believe that with red hair, she would be perfect as Ariel in the upcoming live action movie.

One user wrote:

“Ariana grande would have been a great second choice for Ariel. Especially with her victorious hair… cause we know the voice is unmatchable…”

This was a sentiment that was shared by a lot of other people as well, who believed that Grande "is the real Ariel."

At the same time, there were people who were calling out those who used AI to make the character white. They said that replacing Ariel with AI was "going too far with the hate" as they told such people to "just don't go and watch the movie."

and the R is for RENAISSANCE @MyLifeAsRodney especially with her victorious hair… cause we know the voice is unmatchable… Honestly though, no shade.. Ariana grande would have been a great second choice for Ariel.especially with her victorious hair… cause we know the voice is unmatchable… Honestly though, no shade.. Ariana grande would have been a great second choice for Ariel. 😂😂 especially with her victorious hair… cause we know the voice is unmatchable…

cutthroat bitch 🫶🏽💋🇯🇲 @finest_chica Am I the only one who thinks Ariana grande would’ve been the perfect Ariel ? Am I the only one who thinks Ariana grande would’ve been the perfect Ariel ?

ch㋐mmi•☾•ʙᴀʙʏ ʙʟᴜᴇ ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ @chammi91 I may not like Ariel actress because of personal taste, like i prefer someone like Ariana Grande or Halle Berry lookalike

But replacing Ariel with an AI is going too far with hate, just don't go and watch the movie.

In the end the main actress is only doing her job. I may not like Ariel actress because of personal taste, like i prefer someone like Ariana Grande or Halle Berry lookalike But replacing Ariel with an AI is going too far with hate, just don't go and watch the movie.In the end the main actress is only doing her job.

alyssa @allareheretoo @georgehahn No, people are mad because of bad casting. Ariana Grande is the real Ariel @georgehahn No, people are mad because of bad casting. Ariana Grande is the real Ariel https://t.co/16YQ0FErW3

Gothlytical @Gothlytical Ariana Grande should have been cast as Ariel in the live action little mermaid Ariana Grande should have been cast as Ariel in the live action little mermaid

dee. @hatedpapi Drag me but Ariana Grande should’ve been Ariel. Oops. Drag me but Ariana Grande should’ve been Ariel. Oops.

Others also felt that Grande, with her red hair, could have done absolute justice to the film’s character. One user tweeted that Ariana Grande would have been the "perfect Ariel" with her red hair and voice.

Lily✨ @BellasflairK2

Ariana grande would be the perfect one to be Ariel.

She is so precious, we already see how she looks as red head and omg her voice is just melting just perfect to be the little mermaid.

Well this will be reality in my dreams . For meAriana grande would be the perfect one to be Ariel.She is so precious, we already see how she looks as red headand omg her voice is just melting just perfect to be the little mermaid.Well this will be reality in my dreams . #LittleMermaid For meAriana grande would be the perfect one to be Ariel.She is so precious, we already see how she looks as red head 😍 and omg her voice is just melting just perfect to be the little mermaid.Well this will be reality in my dreams . #LittleMermaid https://t.co/WUjWfAtH0n

O. Henry, Country Mouse 🌲 🦧 @karoda42 This whole little mermaid thing could easily be resolved by having Ariana Grande, who is every race at once, play Ariel This whole little mermaid thing could easily be resolved by having Ariana Grande, who is every race at once, play Ariel

McNasty @McNasty Ariana Grande used to look like Ariel from the little mermaid, now she looks like Ariel from the little mermaid. Ariana Grande used to look like Ariel from the little mermaid, now she looks like Ariel from the little mermaid. https://t.co/eFMLzsVH06

Pita @pitasrstmrg Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) as Ariel mermaid 🧜‍♀️ Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) as Ariel mermaid 🧜‍♀️ https://t.co/ZQNpLqDPFX

Some people were also of the opinion that Zendaya would have also been a "spot on" choice for Ariel's character.

Max @DuaaxAriana = voice+beauty+talent wtf 🤬 zendaya was another spot on @DisneyPlusHelp if u wanted a GREAT voice for Ariel why not Ariana Grande?☹️ she had everything to play the character= voice+beauty+talent wtf 🤬 zendaya was another spot on @DisneyPlusHelp if u wanted a GREAT voice for Ariel why not Ariana Grande?☹️ she had everything to play the character 😭 = voice+beauty+talent wtf 🤬 zendaya was another spot on💔 https://t.co/PNhtnqWwB8

Others also recommended singer Lizzo for the role of Ursula instead of Melissa McCarthy, who is currently essaying the role.

Angel PlurfectLife @ravelivesmatter IDK if she was an option, but @arianagrande as The Little Mermaid and @lizzo as Ursula would have been better casting choices. IDK if she was an option, but @arianagrande as The Little Mermaid and @lizzo as Ursula would have been better casting choices.

Right now, in the live action film, actress and singer Halle Bailey is playing the role of Ariel. According to the director Rob Marshall, the 22-year-old is the perfect combination of "spirit, heart, youth, innocence and also has a great voice." Bailey played small roles in the 2012 movies Joyful Noise and Let It Shine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave