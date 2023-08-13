Nanamica x Puma season 2 collection: Everything we know so far

The Japanese apparel brand Nanamica and Puma collaboration season 2 will be launched in August 2023. This collaboration will bring a capsule of the apparel set with Puma's signature Clyde model.

In 2022, both brands teamed up for the sneaker in two colorways for the first time, but the latest collaboration is about a capsule of an apparel set. It will be a collection of woven coats, hoodies, tee shirts, pants, and sneakers in different colorways.

On the 50th anniversary of the Puma Clyde model, this capsule adopts the sneaker pair on this model, and it will be launched on August 18 in the Nanamica online stores and storefronts. The price range starts from $75 up to $400.

The Japanese apparel brand amalgamates sportswear into casual wear, adopting several advanced technologies. This brand has already collaborated with The North Face, apart from this Germany-based brand, Puma.

Nanamica x Puma collaboration season 2 is back with a capsule of apparel set along with the Clyde model

Nowadays, the Gorpcore trend settles with active wear as the street staple, and several brands are adopting them in their fashion line. Nanamica infused the 'Utility' and the ' Sports' fashion together and brought their unique clothing line.

Adopting the streetwear fashion trend, this Japanese brand believes in consistency and premium quality. This brand's clothing line looks more casual, is saturated with advanced fabric technology, and enhances the laid-back approach.

Not only the clothing but the branding of this clothing company also holds great storytelling and philosophies that signify the world is connected by the seas. To simplify the brand name, the company says,

“the ocean is one and the world is connected.”

Whether it is the brand philosophy or the enticing clothing, this Japanese clothing line flared out in New York in 2020, and the brand's success shows on its Instagram followings.

Details on the Nanamica x Puma season 2 capsule

The woven coat as the outwear comes with the taffeta fabric infused with Cordura nylon. This apparel is set up in 2 way zip model with a loose-fit structure in a grey silhouette, while the hoodies adopt the same model woven in fleece fabric in navy blue and grey colorways.

Military and climbing silhouette pants have the variation with two tinctures, and stripped tee shirts carry the co-branding on the back. With the adoption of the most incredible NBA player Walt Clyde, the Clyde sneaker series got its 50th anniversary, and through this collaboration, Puma celebrates its 1973 model.

The Japanese brand is famous for its Gore fex fabric, another collaboration Nanamica with American-based W.L. Gore & Associates. It manufactures a particular type of fabric molded with PTFE or polytetrafluoroethylene.

With this fabric, the clothes become more breathable, and it can release moisture resulting in a dry outfit. Apart from the Gore fex fabrics, the Kodenshi material became the signature silhouette of the brand to lock the body warmth through cloths.

However, Puma and the Nanamica teamed up in 2022 to launch their sneaker line with Puma's signature suede silhouette, and this 2nd collaboration will bring out the apparel set with Clyde sneakers.

Collaboration 2.0 will land in the stores on August 18 with various price ranges. It costs $75 for the tees, whereas the woven coat costs $400. The Clyde sneaker range is set for $150, and the capsule will be available on the Nanamica website.