Fans appreciate the Ant Kai x Nike Dunk Low “The Kid” custom sneakers: “One of my favorites this year for sure”

Sneaker customizer, Ant Kai brings announced on Instagram, the new custom-designed Nike dunks which are inspired by Seattle basketball legend, Ken Griffey Jr. Captioning the post "Seattle, I am back", he announced that the pair is designed for Gallery 24's one-day event.

On July 9, Nike and Livelihood arranged a show to exhibit the lifetime pictures of Ken Griffey Jr. at Gallery 24 in Seattle where Ant Kai's art was portrayed first time along with Griffey's own photography.

As soon as he uploaded his new Nike dunk customization in Marine colorway, fans inundated their appreciation in the comment box. One fan declared the marine hue customization as the best of this year, and others also poured their love for this humble, self-made artist.

The first appearance of the sneakers received so much praise from his fans that they enquired as to if he was selling the pair.

Ant Kai designed Nike Dunk Low in Mariner colorway

Kai is a Seattle-based artist who works full-time on sneaker design. In an interview with Nice Kicks, the artist shared his journey from Seattle to Houston. This self-made artist left his two full-time jobs in the persuasion of passion.

From his childhood, the artist has had a penchant for sneakers as his father had a collection. He never considered becoming a full-time shoe artist, though, until he gave his niece a customized Van that was inspired by Bape. He instantly fell in love with the sneaker-designing process, which was reflected in the custom sneaker in Air Jordan's Boro'.

His latest customization on low Dunk has the imprints of marine blue and navy blue combination imitating Griffey's jersey. The white side panel has a hand-stitched design replicating the baseball. The Swoosh on both lateral parts is hued in golden and silver.

Just below the lateral swoosh, one side has the imprint of "the Kid", the nickname of Ken Griffey Jr., and the other side is scripted with 24, the jersey number of the player.

Fans are too excited to purchase Ant Kai's Nike Dunk Low Marine customization

Once the artist dropped some snaps from the gallery 24 snippets, his fans flooded comments showing their excitement. Addressing the designer as a bro or dude, fans appreciate his work. The sneakerheads love the artwork and want to purchase a pair for them. Some Griffey's fans also took part in the commenting game and shared their love for the retired player.

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Kai is an example of an artist who, via his work, always feels liberated. This self-made artist feels that he is blessed for the appreciation and he would love to continue his work without any recognition.

Kai loves to create trainers for those who can actually wear them, drawing inspiration from the depth of his art.