Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

In another iteration of New Balance 550, Aime Leon Dore ( ALD) shared his creative touches in new colorways from his Spring 2023 collection. Based on the same old model, these two colorways came molded in minimalistic fashion wraps.

In 1989, when the Nike Dunk fad was hovering over the sneaker world, New Balance thought of a fresh launch to ease the competition. Steven Smith, the godfather of the dad shoes, came to save the brand and designed the 550 series.

The timeless design and the cushioned midsole are why people have loved the shoe line since its inception and became a staple in the lifestyle sneaker section. Also, the design is quite similar to Nike Dunk with the retro embellishments from the New Balance design lab.

The new colorways in Warm sand and True brown from Teddy Sentis's Spring 2023 collection hit the stores on August 9 with a price tag of $130. Along with the New Balance website, selected retailers and Aime Leon Dore's website sells the sneakers.

Aime Leon Dore's iteration of New Balance 550 is a part of his Spring 2023 collection

Aime Leon Dore's involvement in New Balance is an old story, and after his successful shoveling into old NB models, New Balance 550 got its second birth in 2020. The journey of 550 started with the P550 Basketball Oxford model with Steven Smith's craftsmanship in 1989. Aimed to hit the basketball court, the cushy experience of the sneaker got a huge response from fashion enthusiasts too.

Taking inspiration from 650 and 480 models, the NB 550 was launched with smooth leather and perforated paneled upper. The signature 'N' logo, etched on the lateral side, had a plump makeover to signify the current pop culture zeitgeist.

With a minimalistic look and low branding features, this shoe got adequate popularity at that time. But due to its lack of innovation, its existence faded after reaching some places in Asia and the UK. However, the resurgence came in 2020, holding the hand of Aime Leon Dore.

The designer encountered the faded sneaker model from the old catalog, and searching through hashtags, he seized the last pair from a shoe collector. This is how NB 550 got prepared for relaunch.

The new colorway featured Taupe, dark brown hues, and a hairy mesh silhouette. The perforated upper panel in leather is etched on the lateral panel and holds the 550 text, where the cushioned soles come in an off-white shade.

The heel counter got a place for co-branding where one pair holds the NB logo, and the other is etched with ALD. Also, the padded tongue got another NB and ALD co-branding engraved.

Imitating the old New Balance 550, this iteration has several panel layering separated from the whipped stitch. An off-white section in an anomaly structure is laid on the front foot with micro-perforations for more breathability.

After the resurgence, NB 550 got several iterations recently, and the renovation of the sneaker line is still ongoing. According to Sneaker News, NB 550 will infuse vegan-friendly materials. NB 990 series has already introduced the eco-friendly 'vision racer' silhouette with the help of Jaden Smith, and 550 will be included on that list.

However, these two new iterations from NB 550 series landed on the shelve on August 9, and they all are available at the NB website and some selected retail stores for $130.