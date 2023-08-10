Nike KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is releasing a new version of the KD 3 as a part of Kevin Durant's tradition to honor his Aunt Pearl by preserving at least one pair of trainers in her collection each year. The new design features a distinct pink color scheme from the previous model.

Aunt Pearl always had Kevin's back. The ritual in pink started in 2012 when KD first produced the 'Aunt Pearl' sneaker line with the Nike brand. Kevin Durant launched over 15 variations, establishing the Pink hue as the key color.

The 2023 version of Kevin Durant's third signature shoe line featured flywire technology and a soft pink hue. This shade will be launched during the 2023 holiday season with a price tag of $130. However, further official detail is yet to be launched.

Kevin Durant wants his Aunt Pearl to breathe through the Nike sneaker line

KD honored his mother Wanda Patt when he was declared the 'Most Valued Player' in the 2013-14 session but the love for his Aunt Pearl knows no bounds. Since his childhood, Durant was very close to his aunt and the player shared the memory in a Nike press release:

"I made a promise to myself to always honor my Aunt Pearl for the example she set, and the encouragement she gave me to follow my dreams."

Wanda Patt, Durant's mother, used to work in the post office and she could not get enough time for kid Kevin and the gap was filled by her sister Pearl. Kevin often spent time with his grandma and aunt. His aunt used to make peanut butter and jelly sandwich and accompanied him at the evening TV shows. But because of her lung cancer, she could not be present to witness Kevin's accomplishments.

At the age of 11 in 2001, Kevin lost his aunt forever and all these sneaker lines are a titular attempt to replenish those childhood memories. In 2007, Kevin joined hands with Nike for his sneaker lines and became one of the three members of Nike holding lifetime contracts.

For the 2023 rendition, Kevin chooses Nike KD 3 sneaker line and adopts the soft pink and lotus pink hue along with white infusion. With the combination of mesh and leather, the upper gets a flywire implication on the midfoot area.

The semi-translucent outsole, phylon midsole in a white hue, and perforated upper provide a cushy and breathable experience. The swooshes on the lateral parts are colored pink and metallic white which enhances the aesthetics. The padded ankle and sock liner in pink also look super attractive.

The ribbon insignia is etched on the enlarged tongue as a result of Swoosh's partnership with the Kay Yow breast cancer foundation. The 'Aunt Pearl' text in cursive is engraved on the inner tongue and the heel counter has the Kevin and Nike logo.

However, Kevin's first 'Aunt Pearl' iteration appeared in KD 4 sneaker line in pink with a black swoosh and it was sold for $95. The soft and lotus pink will land on the shelves during the holiday season for $130. Sneakerheads need to wait for further updates.