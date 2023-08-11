Seoul Fashion Week 2024 is rescheduled in September to collide the dates with Frieze international art fair. The prepone of the fashion week was intentional as the organizers spread out the essence of Korean culture throughout the world.

The Seoul fashion week befalls bi-annually every year, in March and October. This year, the schedule was the same, but the organizer of Seoul Fashion Week 2024, Kwon So Hyun, changed the schedule to collide with other local cultural fairs.

The sole purpose behind the rescheduling is to spread out the Korean culture and exposure of local brands. The show will be synchronized with the Kiaf art fair, Public Art Initiative Seoul Light, and Trade Event Seoul Beauty Week.

The second Seoul fashion show for the year will take place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza ( DDP) From September 5 to September 9. In this show, around 31 brands will portray their designs on the runway, where several new designers get the opportunity to showcase their talent.

G-Dragon's sister Dami Kwon will appear as the newcomer in Seoul Fashion Week 2024

The preparation for this fashion week was initiated at the beginning of the year with the announcement of the ambassador's name. In February, the five Pink Jeans members were declared the fashion week's ambassador and the Seoul fashion week campaign runs with them.

However, the famous actor of Squid Games, Lee Jung Jae, became the face of the show. The director of the fashion and beauty division from Seoul Metropolitan, Kwon So Hyun, quoted to Vogue Business regarding this matter,

"A chance to provide buyers with a variety of attractions to enjoy Korean culture and art, in addition to discovering new fashion looks in Seoul."

At the same time, three major fashion shows of the global fashion weeks from New York, China, and Japan are also scheduled, which might disrupt the Seoul organizers.

The sole motive behind this is to promote Korean culture and brands. Moreover, this show will be taken place before Paris and Milan fashion shows, which will be a great opportunity for Korea to get huge exposure. Also, the Frieze trade fair will bring more crowds to Korea.

The frieze trade fair was initiated in 2003 in London, then spread out to Los Angeles and New York. Now, they are thinking of spreading out through Asia, and the first country they chose was South Korea. This year, it will be their second representation in Seoul.

More on Seoul Fashion Week 2024

Among the global fashion weeks, the Korean fashion show is scheduled first, and indulging brands like We11done, Steve Lee, etc., the show director bring more global attention here. In the Vogue Business, Kwon So Hyun quoted,

"An expectation that more buyers will be able to visit Seoul with a sufficient budget. [Korean] brands [will] have an opportunity to showcase the trends of the new season first. "

In this fashion week, several brands from Korea will participate, and the lifestyle brand We11done will show up as the newcomer. Jessica Jung and Dami Kwoon, the sister of famous K-pop singer G-Dragon run the brand.

Around 31 brands will be there, and the trade show will involve 120 international buyers from 28 countries. 22 premium and 8 emerging designers will participate in this show.

So, the Seoul fashion week is about to begin from September 5 -9, and all the fashion enthusiasts will have to wait till then for further information.