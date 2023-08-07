G-Dragon PEACEMINUSONE x Paris Saint-Germain football kit collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

After so many brand collaborations, it is time for Peaceminusone union with the Paris Saint-Germain club. The news got a revelation through the Instagram page of the French football club captioning "Parisian dressing room for #PSGJBFC!"

From the brand's side, G-Dragon uploaded another dressing room picture with slinging jersey scripted with the player's name in peaceminusone font. This special edition is for the friendly tournament between Paris Saint-Germain and Jeonkuk Hyundai Motors in Busan.

One of the most famous and skilled football clubs around the world, Paris Saint-Germain has several documentation of collaborations. The band of skilled players teamed up with the Jordan brand, BAPE, Wunderkind, Verdy, and several other renowned brands and Peaceminuone is the new listing among them.

The collaboration for the friendly match between these two clubs in Busan has been confirmed, but further details are still pending. It remains uncertain whether the jersey will be made available to the public on the website, as no official notification regarding this matter has been released yet.

More details on Paris Saint-Germain and Peaceminusone collaboration

Paris Saint-Germain revealed the news of Peaceminusone tethering on social media where the dressing room of this French team was exhibited in the white jersey embellished with the G-dragon's creativity.

The owner of Peaceminusone, G-Dragon has established himself as one of the successful businessmen apart from being the K-pop idol. The brand which is famous for its daisy flower embellishment, started its journey in 2016.

To disseminate the brand globally, G-Dragon had his first collaboration with Nike and the iteration of Panda colorways with the daisy flower adornments, this brand got the eyes from all over the world.

In their new collaboration with the French football team, he sprinkles his creative touches on the white jersey. The jersey featured in white silhouette embedded with several geometrical patterns works in the same shade.

The neck got an arch imprint in a navy blue hue followed by the trifecta colors of the French flag. The jersey got the script of the player's name in Peaceminuone striking style.

The jersey number in the daisy embellishment is printed on the back which is just above the text read as " ICI C'EST BUSAN' which is the French phrase that means " This is Busan".

On the lateral sides of the jersey, the Navy blue and Red imprints signify the French flag. However, these striking-up motifs took inspiration from the famous graffiti artist Basquiat.

However, the revelation of the jersey has been done minimally where the front design is concealed. Also, the authorities have not published whether it will be released for the fans or not.

Paris Saint-Germain comes among the top 5 European football clubs and its popularity came from the unique style of the player's fame and their skills. The club was the merger of Paris football club and the state Saint-Germain in 1970 and since then the club has dominated the football world and won the hearts of football fanatics.

Players like Neymar Jr, Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria enhance the shine of Paris Saint-Germain in the present day. In the friendly match at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Paris Saint-Germain played with the home team Jeonkub Hyundai Motors on August 3, 2023.

So, this collaboration of the Korean brand with the European football club will be the amalgamation of high creativity and skilled sportsmanship. However, for further updates on this collection, fans must anticipate the official announcement.