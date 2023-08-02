Fans criticize the Louis Vuitton x Pharrell Williams first custom look for Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour: “Sad to see LV lose its touch”

Fans abhorred Louis Vuitton's catsuit in the Renaissance tour of Beyonce. The design from Pharrell Williams was the attraction at the Detroit concerts as the pop singer draped the catsuit from the brand, and fans of the brand inundated their reactions to the Instagram post.

As to celebrate the collaboration between the brand and Beyonce, the luxury brand uploaded snaps from Beyonce's Detroit concert where she clad Pharrell Williams designed a catsuit and fans' comments did not show a positive response.

A Louis Vuitton fan strictly rejected the catsuit simply commenting that the brand's signature touch is missing which might affect the fan base.

The hate comments on Beyonce do not stop here as people compare her with a demonic figure. Whether it is the hand gesture or the embedded bumble bee on her shoulder, fans' pessimistic and sarcastic comments convey a clear rejection.

Fans compared Beyonce with Illuminati in Pharrell Williams's designed catsuit from Louis Vuitton

The creative director of Luois Vuitton, Pharrell William's designed the catsuit for Beyonce, and through an Instagram video, the brand introduced the designer's perception of the suit and Beyonce's captioning,

"On tour: Beyoncé in Louis Vuitton. “Beyoncé is a rare spirit made of a different kind of DNA” - Pharrell Williams. Embellished with thousands of hand-stitched crystal beads and black pearls, the custom catsuit designed by the Creative Director evokes a striking regal brilliance, paying tribute to the Maison’s heritage savoir-faire with a black and silver Damier motif."

The designer through the video remarks on the artist's free spirit and how he combined them with different materials to accentuate the royalty. Designed in black-hued pearls with silver and black motifs, the designer intends to provide versatility in their first costume collaboration.

Fans, however, took the artwork very positively in this post and appreciated the craftsmanship of this genius telling,

"This is a beautiful tribute to Bey"

However, the fans burst out was seen when they uploaded Beyonce's concert snaps. When someone tells that Beyonce looks demonic, someone abhors her sitting position comparing her expression with Illuminati.

These scary comments convey the hate of fans when someone has warned the brand pointing out the futile result of Adidas and other brand collaboration.

"Did you not witness the adidas, ivy park and deron failures? This is a pop artist that has absolutely nothing to do with fashion"

Not only that, someone has believed that it can not be the art of Pharrell. The comments clearly indicate that the catsuit on Beyonce is simply trash.

The Renaissance, a solo tour of this pop artist started on May 10 from Stockholm, Sweden where she appeared in a body suit and slayed the show. The most anticipated tour of Beyonce was not only the showcase of her quality vocals but the celebration of art.

In her tour, she highlights themes like queer pride and black empowerment, celebrating events like Juneteenth and featuring clothing from black designers. Regardless of the topic, she always looks stunning, and this Pharrell's design is yet another fabulous outfit for her tour.

Fans of this luxury brand, however, do not like the catsuit especially when Beyonce clad it. The Instagram post got a lot of hatred for this collaboration.