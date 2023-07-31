Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt "Rugged Orange" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Swoosh label has already introduced a wide range of low-top Nike Air Force 1, compared to their high-top line, this year. In fact, only "Pale Vanilla" and "White and Gym Red" Air Force 1 Sculpt sneakers have been released in 2023. However, Nike AF 1 Sculpt “Rugged Orange” sneakers will now join them in the coming months of 2023.

Nike AF 1 Sculpt is a high-top sneaker pair and one of the most underrated women-exclusive shoes that offer a streamlined and iconic hoop look. The shoe is known for its soft and slightly cushioned feel.

The official release date for Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt “Rugged Orange” sneakers, however, is currently unknown, but it is expected to be disclosed by the brand soon. Sneaker enthusiasts will be able to purchase the pair for $130 via the official Nike store and other selected Nike sneakers retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt “Rugged Orange” sneakers feature sail and rust orange color palette

Nike AF 1 Sculpt “Rugged Orange” (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt has been designed for a relatively limited number of offers by blending aesthetic components inspired by the latest trends with its lifestyle archives. The women's-only model will soon join the 2023 Air Force 1 Sculpt line with an injection of "Rugged Orange" hue ahead of the Fall season.

The high-top sneaker, like its predecessors, opts for a consistent neutral treatment for its smooth leather upper, as seen in the dominant "Sail" composition. The colorless laces are complemented by black houndstooth stitched on the contrasting tongue tab, which contrasts with the classic "Gum" tread underfoot.

Meanwhile, the heel tab and the cut-out swoosh are also cured in a dim orange hue, crafted in rough suede or ballistic mesh. Nike described the shoe as,

"The Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt checks all your boxes. The sculpted collar and removed ankle strap streamline the iconic hoops look. Soft and slightly textured leather gives a premium touch that breaks in beautifully."

The Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt draws inspiration from the iconic hoops look of the original Air Force 1 while incorporating modern design elements. The shoe's streamlined silhouette is achieved through a sculpted collar and a removed ankle strap, which give it a sleek and minimalist appearance.

The shoe's underplayed Swoosh and suede backtab add eye-catching embellishments, while its sculpted-away padding helps lighten the overall weight of the shoe. These details add visual interest to the shoe while maintaining a clean and uncomplicated aesthetic. The Nike AF 1 Sculpt also features a white tumbled leather base, which is a nod to the retro-inspired design of its predecessors.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア フォース 1 ハイ スカルプト “セイル/ラゲッジオレンジ” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 HIGH SCULPT “Sail/Rugged Orange”) [FB7960-001]



fullress.com/nike-air-force… 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 ハイ スカルプト "セイル/ラゲッジオレンジ" (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 HIGH SCULPT "Sail/Rugged Orange") [FB7960-001]

One of the main aspects of the Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt sneakers is the removed ankle strap, which also further contributes to its sleek and minimalist design. The shoe is made with soft and slightly textured leather, giving it a premium touch. The sculpted-away padding helps to lighten the overall weight of the shoe.

However, this does not mean that the shoe is not durable. The usage of high-quality materials like authentic suede guarantees its longevity.

Even though the official release date of Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt “Rugged Orange” sneakers is still unknown, sneaker enthusiasts can expect it to hit the market soon. Keep an eye out for further details!