Nike Air Force 1 “Have a Nike Day” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike Sportswear is all set to release yet another quirky version of the classic Nike Air Force 1. Since its introduction in 2019, Nike's "Have a Nike Day" collection has been promoting the joy of movement via the power of the Swoosh.

The latest model, the Air Force 1 Low, is a welcome addition to the collection and features a clever hidden bonus: built-in bottle openers.

The "Have a Nike Day" collection for 2023 has recently unveiled new versions of Air Max Pulse, Air Max Scorpion, and Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker models. Additionally, the collection will now include a themed Air Force 1 shoe.

While an official release date for the Nike Air Force 1 "Have a Nike Day" colorway has not been announced, early indications suggest that it may become available in the upcoming months of 2023.

Following their release, these pairs will be available for purchase from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other connected retail stores.

Nike Air Force 1 "Have a Nike Day" shoes feature a bottle opener attached to the heel counters

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The origins and advancement of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model is stated on the Swoosh's webpage as:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

The upcoming launch of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Have A Nike Day" will see Nike continue its yearly practice of spreading joy and optimism. This colorful version, which is a component of the 2023 series, captures the spirit of the annual "Have A Nike Day" assortment by combining bright aesthetics and interesting elements.

Based on the collection's concept, this year's releases feature a dynamic blend of neons and blacks, resulting in a captivating color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low does not only match perfectly in this aspect, but it also offers more. This version of the classic silhouette showcases Nike's creative expertise through its unique textile selections and features.

The footwear features a tear-away canvas top that reveals the layer underneath and offers an additional degree of customization that gives each pair a unique touch. In stark contrast to the black canvas, the colorful, thick-set laces emphasize the whimsical nature of the sneaker.

The stunning white Swooshes as well as midsoles complement the black canvas to give the design a little aesthetic harmony. Additionally, the icy blue rubber outer sole units add an unexpected splash of color, emphasizing the energetic personality of the sneaker.

Here's a closer look at the heel counter equipped with a bottle opener (Image via House of Heat)

The collection's signature "Have a Nike Day" marks appear on the insoles of the shoes. However, the chrome tongue tags and retractable bottle opener at the back are the real showstoppers. With its clever and useful bottle opener, this Air Force 1 Low is the perfect companion for parties and get-togethers of all kinds.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Have a Nike Day" colorway will release in the approaching weeks of 2023. Stay tuned to the SNKRS app or the official website of the business to get alerts as soon as these pairs are made available.