3 best upcoming Nike Air Force sneakers in August 2023

The hype over Nike's Air Force sneakers is quite widespread and the company's constant releases only cater to their fans' attention. The current year has been a great one as the brand made several new launches with different colorways and layouts. Just like the rest of the year, the brand will continue launching more Air Force models to expand its library even in the month of August.

By infusing the air technology with the cushioning system, Air Force 1 gives cushy footwear on the hard basketball court and even on the streets. Air Force 1 was the first sneaker to adopt air technology in its soles where the pressured air was preserved. This system supports the airbags so they stay in shape, making sure that the athletes have no issues while making jumps.

Apart from technological evolution, Bruce Kilgore's design and different colorways give sneakerheads all the more reasons to buy from the AF1 library. August 2023 will be a month for pop-up colors and most of these shoes will range from $120 to $150.

Nike Air Force is cooking something for Kobe Day on August 24 and has some fresh models in pop-up color

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Kobe Bryant"

A recent business call record from Nike CEO John Donahoe confirmed that the AF1 Low "Kobe Bryant" will be relaunched on Kobe Day on August 24, 2023. The CEO stated that it would be an "exciting summer" as they are preparing to set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand.

In 2009, Nike AF1 launched the Kobe Bryant for grade school sneakerheads, now in 2023, the same will be relaunched. However, any further details regarding its size or upgradation are not revealed yet.

The sneaker base is made of rubber in white and vibrant purple where a thin purple stitch connects the base with the upper. The leather silhouette upper has several panels in Los Angeles Laker yellow. The rest is perforated with the padded tongue having the jersey '24' written in purple.

The logo of Kobe and the enlarged swoosh are embedded on the ankle where the Nike Air Logo is glued to the heel. The Air stamp in yellow on the white sole completes the whole look.

It is worth noting that the price of Nike Air Force 1 Low in the Kobe Bryant colorway is yet to be disclosed.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low Radioactive

Sneakerheads can get the Radioactive colorway from the AF1 collection on August 4, 2023, in white and yellow hues. This pair is molded with different materials like mesh, leather, and translucent rubber.

This white-hued radioactive sneaker is based on the translucent yellow rubber sole and the air stamp is visible on the mid-white sole. The patchwork of different materials stands out in the model as the tongue is made of shiny polyester mixed sued and the Nike Air is embedded on it.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Radioactive ( image via Grailify)

The toe guard, swoosh, and the heel in mesh silhouette that the panel seems to hug the mudguard. All the parts of the upper are in white and the material differences create distinct shades from the white palette.

Keeping in line with the theme, the pair will be released in a foil package on August 4, 2023, at a price of $140.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low Rubik's Cube

For sneakerheads who love wearing solid colors, the Rubik's cube-themed shoe from the Air Force library is a must-have pair. The pair is made with six color blocks and is set to be launched on August 1.

The white rubber sole is attached to the black outsole lining and the air stamp in orange is stuck on the white rubber. The white continues on the midfoot where the toe case is wrapped in a red hue.

The ankle section is colored blue where white-hued swoosh comes along. The heel tab is colored in orange, yellow, and blue with the Nike branding in green tucked on them. The lace case is also in yellow and the Nike branding is laid upon the blue tongue. The perforated upper finishes off the look with more breathability.

The pair will be available from August 1, 2023, at a price of $130.

While Nike is set to release a number of new sneakers in the next few months of 2023, these are the three pairs that the company will release in August. Fans can check out the brand's website to keep up with all the latest updates.