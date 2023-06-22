Nike Air Force 1 "Neapolitan" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

The sportswear giant, Nike has only been making waves in the footwear industry, especially in 2023. The brand has focused on offering their fans makeovers on classic sneakers like the Air Force 1, Air Max, and the Dunks in the first six months of 2023. The classic Air Force 1 sneaker model has been one of the most beloved silhouettes in the sneaker industry.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company has consistently cashed in on the sneaker model's popularity. They have given the shoe model makeovers throughout 2023 after its 40th-anniversary celebrations. Now, the latest makeover to appear over the Air Force 1 Low model is "Neapolitan."

While the official release date for Air Force 1 "Neapolitan" sneakers is yet to be announced, media outlet Sole Retriever said that pair will launch in Fall 2023. The pair will be launched via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for a price of $120 and will only be available in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 "Neapolitan" sneakers are inspired by the beloved Harlequin ice cream flavor

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Neapolitan" sneakers are inspired by the beloved Harlequin ice cream flavor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched the Air Force 1 sneaker model in 1982, as the sneaker designer and veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the silhouette. The shoe was launched as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. However, it was slowly adopted by other communities including streetwear and lifestyle departments.

The shoe model quickly gained global popularity amongst sneakerheads with its clean aesthetics and became the epitome of streetwear sneakers with its "Triple White" colorway.

Since its initial release, the shoe model has been a part of a number of collaborations, special-edition makeovers, and GRs.

Nike's official website describes Air Force 1's history and continued relevance and says that the Air Force 1, which debuted in 1982 is a must-have. The shoe "came into its own" in the 90s. The site adds that the shoe has found its rhythm in the hip-hop culture and released limited collabs and colorways, and is now an iconic sneaker to have.

nikeremeLab @nikeremelab2 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー “ナポリタン/ホワイト/ピンク” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW” Neapolitan/White/Pink”) [FQ6850-621] dlvr.it/Sqty6R 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー “ナポリタン/ホワイト/ピンク” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW” Neapolitan/White/Pink”) [FQ6850-621] dlvr.it/Sqty6R https://t.co/uX3xpcghdl

The latest makeover to be clad upon the sneaker model is the "Neapolitan," inspired by the Italian Neapolitan ice cream, also known as Harlequin ice cream.

The shoe comes clad in a "Pink Foam/Baroque Brown/White/Sail" color scheme. Its base is constructed out of white leather material, which is placed upon the quarter panels, toe boxes, sockliners, tongues, and plain cotton laces.

The white hue contrasts with the pink overlays, which are placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and heel counters. Another hue is added into the mix with chocolate brown placed upon the lace dubraes, heel tabs, and profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and off-white rubber outsoles. The sole unit act as a creamy base of the ice cream aesthetics of the shoe. The Air Force 1 Low "Neapolitan" sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in men's sizes. The price tag of the shoe will be set at $120.

The shoe will be released together with the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneakers, as a part of the collection.

Poll : 0 votes