Nike Air Force 1 Low "Grain" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to surprise fans with their iconic releases throughout the first five months of 2023. The Swoosh label specifically focuses on its classic sneaker models including the Air Max, Dunks, and Air Force 1s.

The classic Air Force 1 model has been one of the most beloved silhouettes in the sneaker industry and the Swoosh label continues to cash in on the popularity of the sneaker. The latest makeover to appear over the Air Force 1 Low model is "Grain."

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Grain" color scheme hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Grain" sneakers is constructed out of shaggy suede material

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Grain" sneakers comes constructed out of shaggy suede material (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Force 1 was launched by Nike in 1982. The shoe is the brainchild of the beloved veteran Bruce Kilgore. Initially launched as a basketball silhouette, the shoe model quickly gained popularity in other communities including the hip-hop and streetwear world.

The shoe has gained global popularity with its clean look. The shoe became the epitome for street style with its "Triple White" colorway. Over four decades, the sneaker has been a part of multiple GRs, collaborations, and special-edition makeovers.

The official Nike website provides a detailed description of the Air Force 1 sneaker model and its continued relevance.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The Air Force 1 "Grain" will clad a "Grain / Deep Royal Blue / Polar" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of premium shaggy suede, which gives off an organic aesthetic.

The shaggy suede is placed upon the tongues, heels, and the profile swooshes. Most of the upper is clad in a grain hue, which can be seen accented upon the laces, profile swooshes, and the tongues.

The royal blue hue is added upon the sockliners and heel tabs. A nod to the Beaverton-based branding is adding the white "Nike" lettering upon the heels and insoles. The look is finished off with the addition of semi-translucent rubber outsoles.

The Air Force 1 Low "Grain" sneakers hasn't received an official release date, however, according to rumors, it will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months. The shoe will be released exclusively in women's sizes with a price tag of $120.

Poll : 0 votes