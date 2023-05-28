Nike Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has released a new version of their classic and iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model, which is known for its feature of the "UV Color Change" in white and navy blue color scheme.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" is one of the many iterations of the popular shoe that the Beaverton-based label has released since lavishly celebrating the sneaker's 40th anniversary in 2022.

The swoosh label will be standing up to its name as a footwear genius as it launches a unique feature to the popular streetwear sneakers. The new version changes its color when it's exposed to sunlight.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" sneakers come clad in a minimalistic color scheme and is perfect for the summer season. The shoe's makeover will make your feet shine as you step out of your house.

A release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaer Bar Detroit and Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore and was launched by Nike in 1982. The shoe was launched as part of their basketball shoe lineup.

With its clean and sophisticated design, the shoe has gained a global following. It has become a popular lifestyle and streetwear shoe, maintaining its pop-cultural relevance for over four decades through collaborations and unique makeovers.

The Nike website provides a detailed history of the Air Force 1 sneaker model and its continued relevance today:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The latest Air Force 1 Low "UV Color Change" sneaker's upper comes constructed out of full leather material. Another material is added into the mix with the traditionally designed mesh tongues and lining.

Most of the upper comes clad in a white hue, which can be seen added on the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels and the heel counters. The white hue contrasts with navy-hued overlays on the forefoot, lacing system and heel tabs along with the tongues.

The most prominent feature of the shoe is highlighted on the profile swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral side. The profile swooshes come clad in a white hue, unless UV rays/ sunlight is shone on it, when it changes into a orange hue.

More details are added on the sun motif on the lateral heels. More orange pops are added on the "AIR" branding with the yellow-hued branding on the rubber outsoles.

The sneaker model is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in coming months.

