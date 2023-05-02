Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

After giving its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model a lavish 40th anniversary in 2022, the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike continues to cash in on the silhouette's popularity in 2023. The Swoosh label has continued the appeal of its classic sneaker model by launching exceptional iterations of the shoe, the latest of which is the Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" in University Gold makeover.

The brand is living up to its name as a footwear genius by launching a unique outlook of its popular sneaker model Air Force 1, which has become the epitome of streetwear in recent years. The brand is giving the shoe a fancy, waterproof update for the rough days.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" comes in a minimalistic and classic makeover. The Swoosh label is yet to provide an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneakers come clad in University Gold and White hues

The Swoosh label's classic sneaker model, Air Force 1, was designed by the well-known sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore. The shoe has gained the attention of fans globally with its minimalistic, clean, and sophisticated design since its launch in 1982 as part of Nike's basketball shoe lineup.

Over time, the Air Force 1 sneaker model has been accepted by the sneakerheads as a lifestyle and streetwear shoe model. Through multiple collaborations and unique makeovers, the sneaker model has maintained its pop-cultural relevance for more than four decades.

The official Nike website explains the history and current-day relevance of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The shoes stand out as an epitome in the sneaker community as they are considered versatile and can be styled in any way. The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneakers follow a subtle yet new approach. The silhouette comes in a "White/University Gold/Gum Yellow" color scheme.

The shoe's upper is constructed out of white leather, which can be seen as accentuated upon both the base and overlaid layer. The otherwise monochromatic white pair is contrasted with the university gold touched upon the profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides.

More University Gold hue is added upon the tongue tags, heel tabs, and insoles of sneakers. Diverting from the leather construct, mesh details are added upon the white-hued tongues and inner lining.

The entire show's upper is featured with waterproof tooling, even though the material's typical association with the gore-tex lining is not added. The look is finished off with gum rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months at a retail price of $150.

