“240 Nope”: Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red price has sneaker community disappointed

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a popular basketball sneaker that was first introduced by Nike in 1997. It was designed by Eric Avar, who was also responsible for creating other iconic Nike basketball shoes like Kobe Bryant's signature line.

The sneaker model has been released in a variety of colorways over the years, including some limited edition versions that are highly sought after by sneaker collectors. Some of the most popular colorways include the "Royal Blue," "Galaxy," and "Copper" editions.

Now, for summer 2023, the brand will drop the Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red", which is priced at $240. While the look of the sneaker was one of the talking points among fans, they were also unhappy with the price.

Fan comments (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

"Crazy": Fans react to Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red's steep price

As Nike is dropping a reimagined version of the sneaker model for $240, fans are disappointed at the price tag.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Along with the disappointing price tag, fans are also not satisfied with the metallic look. They want the brand to retain the Nubuck and Duaback sneaker models.

Nubuck can be more susceptible to staining and water damage, which is why it is often treated with protective coatings. Durabuck is often used in athletic shoes because of its durability and ability to withstand heavy use.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" will be released in men's sizes

Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is bringing back the Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" from 2017 for a highly anticipated comeback in 2023.

One of the most distinctive features of the sneaker model is its upper, which is made from a molded foamposite material that is both durable and supportive. The shoe also features a carbon fiber shank plate for added stability and a Zoom Air unit on the sole for cushioning.

The upper of the upcoming silhouette will be finished in a shiny red color, while the outsoles and laces will be transparent ice blue. Nike, however, has decided to go for a fine-tumbled suede touch on the collar instead of the more common nubuck.

On the official website, Nike described the sneakers as:

"Now hailed as a shoe that defined a generation of hoops, the genius of the Air Foamposite One was initially doubted by some. The doubt dissolved only when a young Anfernee Hardaway picked it out of a collection of samples and made it his. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the legend returns in fan-favorite red, complete with all the classic touches."

Even though sneaker outlets are saying that the pair will be available for $240, as per information shown on the brand's website, the price for the pair will be $230.

