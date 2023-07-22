Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based, sportswear behemoth Nike shared a special relationship with the NBA legend Kobe Bryant before his passing away in Janaury 2020.

Even though it has been more than three years since Bryant passed away, his impact is still felt worldwide. The swoosh label has also continued to honor the Hall of Famer, which is evident in their continued partnership with his wife Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant estate.

Now, the swoosh label is once again honoring the NBA legend with a special Air Force 1 Low iteration, which was previously released in 2009. Bryany always represented greatness with his magical moves on the hardwood court, and his collaborative sneakers became a peek to his creative mind.

Another look at the creative mindset can be seen with the upcoming Air Force 1 Low sneaker makeover. A release date for the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be launched some time in summer 2024.

More about upcoming Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles Lakers-themed sneakers

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles Lakers-themed sneakers (Image via Sneaker Files)

If there's one thing about Kobe Bryant that every sneakerhead knows is that he was deeply invested in designing his own shoes with the swoosh label. The dynamic duo began their partnership in 2003, when Bryant ended his relationship with Adidas.

The deal between Nike and Bryant was worth multi billion dollars, and it cemented the player's high value off the court and in the fashion realm. The partnership of the duo continued post-retirement of the legend, as Vanessa Bryant, who manages her husband's estate, signed a continuation deal with Nike.

The latest offering by the duo is a retro release of the Air Force 1 sneaker model. The silhouette was debuted by the swoosh label, and the veteran Bruce Kilgore designed them in 1982.

The shoe has massive popularity among sneakerheads, as it has become the epitome of street style in the last four decades. The Nike website provides a detailed introduction of the Air Force 1 sneaker model and explains its continued relevance in the sneaker sphere:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The Kobe Bryant sneaker comes clad in a "White/ Varsity Maize/ Varsity Purple" color scheme. The color scheme of the shoe is inspired by Bryant's NBA team LA Lakers.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather, with the base clad in a white hue. The white hue contrasts with purple and maize accents on top of it. The Varsity Maize hue acts as overlays placed on the forefoot, lacing system and heels.

A bold hue is added with purple accents placed on laces, inner lining and profile swooshes. The look is finished off with white midsoles and purple rubber outsoles. Branding details are added with "24" and the mamba logo.

