Gianna Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 shoes: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is continuing to show their love and respect for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant with the release of a special pair of shoes under their newly signed contract with Vanessa Bryant.

After some back and forth, Vanessa Bryant and Nike made it official last month on March 24, 2022, that they are going to sign a new deal. They also announced that the first shoe to be released under the partnership will be the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 shoes, a nod to the late Gianna Bryant.

Gianna Bryant- inspired Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others tragically died in an ill-fated helicopter accident on January 26, 2020.

The Kobe Bryant Estate faced some issues setting up an agreement with Nike about Kobe's signature sneaker line for a while. Up until last month, sneakerheads had given up on the hope that they would ever get to pay tribute to Kobe by wearing a pair of his new signature sneakers.

However, the Kobe Bryant Estate, overseen by Vanessa Bryant, has finally reached new terms and signed a deal with Swoosh. Continuing with the beloved footwear series, Nike has now presented fans with the official photos of the first release under the renewed partnership, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16.

Front Office Sports @FOS The first official look at the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” set to be the first release under Nike's renewed partnership with the Bryant Estate.



100% of net proceeds will go to the Mambacita Sports Foundation. The first official look at the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” set to be the first release under Nike's renewed partnership with the Bryant Estate.100% of net proceeds will go to the Mambacita Sports Foundation. https://t.co/ZLhun1plkR

The upcoming pair will commemorate the memories of the father and daughter duo. Strangely enough, the pair had previously surfaced in 2021, contributing to a rift between Vanessa and Nike due to the unauthorized sale.

But now, the official images suggest that the shoes will indeed be seeing the light of day and a release date is imminent. The Mambacita Sweet 16 pair is inspired by Gianna Bryant and is the sixth signature sneaker from the line.

The kicks are a tribute to the Laker legend's daughter as well as his foundation Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The upper of the shoe is crafted from synthetic material. Gianna Bryant's uniform number for her AAU sqaud, #2 is gilded upon the pair's lateral sides. The classic swoosh branding is showcased along the lateral and medial windows, which are decked in black and white.

The traditional logo on the rear end's heel mold is swapped for the insignia of Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. While Kobe's moniker appears underneath the footbed on the left pair, Gigi's moniker appears on the right pair.

The homage to Gigi is further solidified with the spelled out "Mambacita" letters on the insoles, a halo, angel wings, and another #2 nod. Dressed in snake scale patterns in stark black, the shoes look sophisicated. White appears in the Mamba tongue logos, swooshes, and leather back panels.

Kobe and Gigi's names on the heels make this pair truly something to cherish. The Nike Zoom midsole unit is an excellent choice for this pair because it provides ultimate support and comfort.

B/R Kicks @brkicks No official release date yet but all proceeds from the release will go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation No official release date yet but all proceeds from the release will go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/K6ynAhaXoq

As mentioned by Vanessa, the upcoming shoes' 100% proceeds will go to Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).

Nike hasn't announced a release date for the shoes, which will retail for $180 on Nike SNKRS.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee