"F**k ya feelings": Meek Mill slammed for alleged response to Vanessa Bryant over disrespectful Kobe Bryant "Chopper" lyric 

The late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently took to Instagram to call out Robert Rihmeek "Meek Mill" Williams over his controversial "Chopper" lyric.

The American rapper is facing backlash for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he makes an insensitive reference to the late NBA legend's tragic passing.

In the "Kobe" snippet from his song that surfaced online, Meek Mill mouths the following lines, referring to Kobe Bryant's horrible helicopter crash:

"And if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

His decision to rap about Kobe Bryant's unfortunate demise incited a relentless wave of criticism online, with a majority slamming it as "distasteful" and highly insensitive.

Vanessa Bryant has also called out the 33-year-old over his lyrics, which she labeled as "extremely insensitive and disrespectful":

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

Slamming his choice of words, Vanessa Bryant ripped into Meek Mill for his unwarranted Kobe reference:

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

However, what seems to have taken the internet by surprise is Meek Mill's alleged response to Vanessa Bryant.

In a recent tweet, which came just after Vanessa called him out online, he stated:

I’m going back savage in this shit ... f#%k ya feelings! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

While it could simply be a case of horrible timing, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans responded to the Vanessa Bryant x Meek Mill exchange.

"Apologize to Kobe's family": Twitter reacts as Meek Mill and Vanessa Bryant clash over Kobe lyric

Ever since a snippet of his unreleased Kobe song went viral on social media, public sentiment towards Meek Mill has dramatically teetered on the edge of cancellation.

The Philadelphia native's decision to rap about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020, did not sit well with a majority of the online community.

With Vanessa Bryant now calling out the rapper for his distasteful lyrics, Twitter has come alive with scores of fans extending support to the Bryant family. His alleged response only seems to have made matters worse.

A majority demanded that Meek Mill issue an apology to Vanessa:

Meek Mill is in desperate need of manhood training. There’s no way that you’re that deep in your emotions, that you respond to a widow’s request, to simply, “do better,” by replying with “fuck ya feelings.” @Mysonne is this an example of the #CowardCulture that you speak of? pic.twitter.com/apgxdqdB8I — Nation State of Mind (@OmowaleAfrika) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill need to hire a PR team. Instead of explaining that it wasn’t no disrespect... he said “fuck ya feelings” 🤦🏾‍♂️ Certified Dummy — JAY DIOR (@thejaydior) February 23, 2021

Apologize to Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/TLqpi15MEe — Most hated e-bish (@EmpressKate8) February 23, 2021

Wait this might’ve been the worst time to tweet fuck ya feelings😭😭😭 — Jayden Hall (@jaydenbasedhall) February 23, 2021

He should know better not to mess with her family. pic.twitter.com/p43t8PLqri — Most hated e-bish (@EmpressKate8) February 23, 2021

“I am not familiar with any of your music” pic.twitter.com/690yunFjeB — Enny🙄💕🌏☄️ (@Oprahsidehoe) February 23, 2021

This is your response to Vanessa Bryant? Bro pic.twitter.com/itYCOKimY3 — Nick Hagelgans (@Nick_Hagelgans) February 23, 2021

Fuck the feelings of the persons family? Going out sad meek — HolidaySZN (@szn_holiday) February 23, 2021

“I’m Not Familiar With Any Of Ya Music 😑



Sis she gathered you respectfully 🤪 pic.twitter.com/gLfG6zSGYm — Bon Iver, aka White Man🥺 (@ShadyHeaux77) February 23, 2021

“I’m going back savage in this shit ... f#%k ya feelings!” pic.twitter.com/8HGnd4NI64 — bwg knotty (@brando14v) February 23, 2021

Not even 20 minutes after Vanessa Bryant made her post. You need to be apologizing Meek pic.twitter.com/7UV3oSiRdu — IG @ Drebaexo (@Drebae_) February 23, 2021

Is this your response to a grieving widow? GFY. pic.twitter.com/UI01n2ls28 — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) February 23, 2021

This why Nicki left you. — SILO (@Silo909) February 23, 2021

Somebody call Drake to end this dude again pic.twitter.com/9SD5sp0Ip0 — David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill disrespected Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant responded and told him not to disrespect her husband, and he responds by tweeting “fuck your feelings”. pic.twitter.com/C54WoTR66X — Colb (@___Colb___) February 23, 2021

Vanessa Bryant when she catches Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/QX7qQlldXp — Z 🌟 (@okokalrightZain) February 23, 2021

You should apologize. You may end up on Vanessa's shit list if she knew who you were pic.twitter.com/n7N1l5fKyg — Shauna S (@ssimmons1187) February 23, 2021

Apologize to Vanessa Bryant nobody give a fuck about your music pic.twitter.com/bLD0IyIwu5 — TheblueSpirit101 (@TSpirit101) February 23, 2021

With dissent simmering online, it seems like Meek Mill's response has only exacerbated the situation. Scores of Twitter users continue to slam him for his perceived disrespectful behavior towards the Bryants.