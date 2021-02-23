"F**k ya feelings": Meek Mill slammed for alleged response to Vanessa Bryant over disrespectful Kobe Bryant "Chopper" lyric 

The late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently took to Instagram to call out Robert Rihmeek "Meek Mill" Williams over his controversial "Chopper" lyric.
The American rapper is facing backlash for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he makes an insensitive reference to the late NBA legend's tragic passing.
In the "Kobe" snippet from his song that surfaced online, Meek Mill mouths the following lines, referring to Kobe Bryant's horrible helicopter crash:
"And if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."
His decision to rap about Kobe Bryant's unfortunate demise incited a relentless wave of criticism online, with a majority slamming it as "distasteful" and highly insensitive.
Vanessa Bryant has also called out the 33-year-old over his lyrics, which she labeled as "extremely insensitive and disrespectful":
Slamming his choice of words, Vanessa Bryant ripped into Meek Mill for his unwarranted Kobe reference:
"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."
However, what seems to have taken the internet by surprise is Meek Mill's alleged response to Vanessa Bryant.
In a recent tweet, which came just after Vanessa called him out online, he stated:
While it could simply be a case of horrible timing, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans responded to the Vanessa Bryant x Meek Mill exchange.
"Apologize to Kobe's family": Twitter reacts as Meek Mill and Vanessa Bryant clash over Kobe lyric
Ever since a snippet of his unreleased Kobe song went viral on social media, public sentiment towards Meek Mill has dramatically teetered on the edge of cancellation.
The Philadelphia native's decision to rap about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020, did not sit well with a majority of the online community.
With Vanessa Bryant now calling out the rapper for his distasteful lyrics, Twitter has come alive with scores of fans extending support to the Bryant family. His alleged response only seems to have made matters worse.
A majority demanded that Meek Mill issue an apology to Vanessa:
With dissent simmering online, it seems like Meek Mill's response has only exacerbated the situation. Scores of Twitter users continue to slam him for his perceived disrespectful behavior towards the Bryants.