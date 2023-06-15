The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear company Nike has long supported its classic models, and in 2022, they lavishly celebrated the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model's 40th birthday. In 2023, six months into the year, the Swoosh label launched several makeovers to honor the model. "Just Do It" is the most recent update to the sneaker style and its low-cut counterpart. The sneaker is adorned with Swoosh's brand motto in all-white makeup, as the name would imply.

As per media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" variant will be dropped later in 2023. These low-top trainers will be sold for $110 USD a pair through Nike's online and physical stores, the brand's SNKRS app, and select other authorized retail locations. However, the shoe company has not disclosed the precise release dates.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" shoes are covered in premium leather overlays

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1982, the Nike Corporation rolled out the Nike Air Force 1. Bruce Kilgore, the renowned footwear artist, was the genius behind the creation of this silhouette. The athletic shoe style, which originated as a basketball fashion, quickly gained popularity in other fields, such as hip-hop, lifestyle clothing, and streetwear genres.

The sneaker's simple design has contributed to its rising popularity throughout the world. Thanks to its "Triple White" coloring, the shoe ascended to the highest rung on the ladder of sneaker culture. Over the course of four decades, the shoe has appeared in countless general releases, collaborations, and exclusive modifications.

The evolution of the Nike Air Force 1 footwear concept is detailed on the shoe company's website as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike's commitment to honoring its catchphrase "Just Do It" undergoes new revisions every year, and 2023 is no exception. This time, the titan of the shoe industry sets its sights on a brilliant tribute made of vivid rainbow iridescence. The traditional Bruce Kilgore silhouette is updated, fusing retro emotions with a creative spin on Nike's insignia.

The "Triple-White" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 features smooth leather panels on the plush collar lining and robust ballistic mesh on the tongue. This spotless background sets the stage for the bright highlights, which steal the show.

Here's a closer look at the jewel swoosh (Image via Nike)

The Jewel mid-foot Swooshes as well as the heel tab insignia are the stars of the show as they display vibrant rainbow colors and playfully flip the emblem upside down, as well as at the tongue, for an unexpected twist. Additionally, the sneaker has a surreal appearance thanks to the brilliant iridescence and clean white background.

However, the inventiveness does not stop here as the lace dubrae features the phrase "Just Do It" in lovely cursive enamel as they complete the design.

Keep an eye out for the anticipated Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" shoes that will be released later this year. Those interested can sign up on the brand's webpage or use the SNKRS app for quick notifications on the release date of the aforementioned colorway.

