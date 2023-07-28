Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized "Phantom" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike, a global pioneer in sports and lifestyle products, is well-known for its groundbreaking concepts and inventive approach to suit diverse climes, fashions, and tastes. One of its most recognizable and popular products is the Air Force 1 Low, a classic shoe that has been a fan favorite for more than 40 years. Reportedly, the Air Force 1 Low “Phantom” is arriving in winterized Avatar this fall to withstand chilly weather.

There has been no official words from the brand on the release date of this colorway of Air Force 1 Low. However, the reports from Sneaker News suggest that Swoosh lovers need not to wait for too long as they will soon spot these on Nike.com as well as select retailers. Aside from that, the official retail price of the shoes is yet to be revealed.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" shoes feature winterized liner with Cargo Khaki hues

Here's another look at the upcoming AF1 shoes (Image via Nike)

Few sneakers have garnered as much praise and have as much versatility throughout the history of footwear as the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The shoe was released in 1982 as a basketball shoe, but it has since transcended its original purpose and became an icon of street style, cultural relevance, and avant-garde expression. Crafted by Bruce Kilgore, these sneakers are named after the protocol plane of the President of the United States, symbolizing the its dignity and status.

The origins and evolution of the sneaker model is stated on the Swoosh's webpage as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 Low Winterized "Phantom" has done justice with its name by engulfing the upper and midsole in a soft, bone-like tint. A striking Cargo Khaki tongue and rubber outsoles give an eye-catching contrast, while Dark Russet embellishments on the tongue branding tailor a winter-ready colour palette.

The shoe's toe box has a shell-like construction similar to winter boots, staying true to its protective and practical beginnings. Meanwhile, seamless seam-taped ripstop mid panels add warmth and water resistance. The Phantom-colored Swoosh and heel overlays engender sneaker's rough appearance.

Aside from this, thematic laces and speckled midsoles establish the perfect style-functionality mix, embracing an outdoor character within an urban setting. Here, the laces sit smoothly on the tongue, mimicking the warm contrast of the outsole and completing a unified design storey.

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 Low is more than simply a sneaker, it's a blank canvas for creation and collaboration. Nike has collaborated with artists, celebrities, corporations, and organizations to create limited-edition versions honoring various cultures, countries, causes, and events.

This forty-year-old shoe signifies tradition, innovation, and a sense of belonging. This adaptable footwear is suitable for any season, trend, mood, and for people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.

Keep an eye out for the coming soon Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" iteration that will be available to bring home in Fall 2023. Interested buyers can keep a track through SNKRS app or Nike’s official website.