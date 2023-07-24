Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multicolor”: Everything we know so far 

Nike's upcoming launch in the N7 collection will be from the Air Force series. The Air Force 1 Low "Multicolor" sneakers are a creation based on the aboriginal theme and convey aesthetic serenity with the perfect placement of white and multicolor fringes. The Beaverton-based brand has not yet revealed the price of the shoes.

With the design from Bruce Kilgore, Air Force was born in 1982 with a white mesh silhouette. Fans embraced this basketball trainer sneaker with the tagline, 'Air in the box', and since then Nike has introduced many different colorways and designs in the Air Force series.

Nike is set to launch a set of apparel and sneaker in the N7 collection

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Color” ( image via Sportskeeda)

No matter how much the Air Force ages, its unique and comfortable design always has takers in the sneaker community. The latest "Multicolor" edition will come in AF 1 low from the N7 collection.

This pair features an aboriginal motif and and a small replica of those populations' quilt. though Infused in multi colors on the white leather silhouette, this sneaker discards the hippie vibe.

The perforated featured toe box makes the sneaker more breathable. However, the cream-tinted semi-translucent outer sole is fixed cleverly so that it matches the white and makes it poised. However, the multi-colored thread-stitched Swoosh looks really pretty.

The real artwork is done on the heel tab. The traditional Nike logo followed by 'AIR' is embroidered on a white geomatrical pattern. Just beside it, there is a patchwork that signifies the tribals' handmade traditions. To finish off this look, the multi-color fringes of threads are swinging.

This pair comes under Nike's N7 project where the brand collaborates with others and through funds they try to highlight the importance of the Native American people and their existence. Started in 2009, this N7 project has gained almost $8 million in funds, and through this, they are paving a smooth path for these people.

According to Sam McCracken, the general manager of Nike:

"The 'N' stands for Native, or Nike, and the '7' reflects a belief we have as Native people that in every deliberation, we must consider the impact we have on seven generations. We want those kids to go from the margins to the mainstream, N7 is a beacon of hope for the next generation."

Sam is a member of the Sioux tribe from Northeastern Montana and he helps Nike to reach 270 communities and 500k young people to spread the N7 project.

He also added:

"Whether it's the product, the philanthropic efforts, the storytelling, it's a beacon of hope to know that this brand is there for them and their community."

This multicolor Air Force low from the N7 collection will hit the shoe shelves soon. however, the official price and date are not revealed yet.