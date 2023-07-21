Fans commemorate Carmelo Anthony's journey as the Jordan label showcase special-edition Air Jordan 2 sneaker pack: "Masterpiece"

To celebrate the journey of Carmelo Anthony (also known as Melo) as one of the greatest NBA players, Nike has dedicated two special-edition Air Jordan 2 to him. His fans and sneakerheads have shown their respect towards the gesture with their supporting comments on social media. Not only that but the special edition Air Jordan 2 sneakers have also won the fans' hearts.

The special-edition Air Jordan 2 sneakers honoring Carmelo Anthony have been revealed in two colorways by the sneaker brand. While one is dressed in white and blue, the other one is covered in black, blue, and orange. Both sneaker pairs have a design with gold detailing which is the main highlight of these sneakers. However, sneakerheads won't be able to get their hands on these shoes as they are exclusively available for Carmelo Anthony.

Despite that, when fans saw the images of the shoes on social media, they couldn't stop themselves from gushing over the shoes with one person even saying:

Fan appreciating special-edition Air Jordan 2 honoring Carmelo Anthony (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans are super excited with the special-edition Air Jordan 2 sneakers honoring Carmelo Anthony

One of the most prolific scoring performances in NBA history came to an end when Carmelo Anthony officially retired in May 2023. Anthony is one of the 75 best NBA players and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. He gained admiration for his unrivaled iso-scoring ability and commitment to social justice both on and off the court.

To celebrate Melo's career, one of the Air Jordan 2 pair has a close association with the Syracuse standout. This is because, in 2004, Jordan Brand released a new Retro colorway that was inspired by their star player and his team, the Denver Nuggets. The team plays in a powder blue and gold color scheme.

The other pair dedicated to Melo reprises its function in conjunction with a new black/orange/blue version that honors his tenure with the New York Knicks for this gift.

The heel, tongue, and lace eyelets on both pairs include golden appliques to represent the three Olympic Gold Medals Melo won as a member of Team USA. The customized shoebox also includes a mosaic of Melo memorabilia, including "Hoodie Melo" and many other items.

When the first look of these special sneakers arrived on the internet, fans went into a frenzy over it. Even though sneakerheads speculated that these are going to be limited-edition and some of them will be able to get a pair for themselves, sadly that won't happen. These two special Air Jordan 2 pairs will not see a public release.

However, that did not stop fans from supporting one of their favorite NBA players and appreciating Nike for how well they innovated these AJ 2 sneakers. Fans took to commenting on an Instagram post by @sneakernews and while some said that the shoes were "fire," others said that they needed the shoes.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Even though fans are hoping to see a release of these special edition AJ 2 sneakers, it does not seem like the Swoosh label will be releasing them any time soon. However, fans are hopeful that given the hype, Nike will release them for the sneakerheads.