Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan has continued to surprise fans and sneakerheads with iconic and retro makeovers throughout 2023. The brand is celebrating the "Jordan Year" in the commencement of the Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls' jersey number "23."

The label has continued to expand its signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage by introducing signature looks such as "Cherrywood" upon the models. The latest sneaker to be clad in a "Cherrywood" color scheme is the AJ 2 Low.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" sneakers were released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 17, 2023. It can currently be availed online.

The newly released Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" sneakers come inspired by the Air Jordan 16

Michael Jordan's eponymous sportswear label under the Swoosh label shone a spotlight over its second signature model, Air Jordan 2, throughout 2022 and 2023 by launching collaborative, GR, and special edition makeovers upon the sneaker model.

The shoe model received many makeovers in collaboration with A Ma Maniere, J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, Titan, Maison Chateau Rogue, and Two 18. The trend is continuing through 2023 with multiple limited edition makeovers. After recently releasing "Wings" on June 10, 2023, the latest to release is "Cherrywood."

The Air Jordan 2 model was released in 1986 as it was co-designed by Nike sneaker designers Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

It further states:

"Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style."

The latest "Cherrywood" silhouette comes in a "White/Cherrywood Red/Light Steel Grey" color scheme, which is inspired by the OG Air Jordan 16 model. Introducing the latest makeover, the official site says:

"Italian craftsmanship. Global sway. The AJ2 set the stage for a footwear dynasty and its transcendence from court to catwalk. Now, with a flash of heritage colour first introduced on the AJ16, the 'Cherrywood' reintroduces the inviting hue to a new generation. Pair this with the design's premium materials and minimal branding."

The sneaker model Air Jordan 2 "Cherrywood" sneaker was initially rumored to launch in 2022, but the release got delayed. The upper of the shoe comes in a mix of smooth leather and hairy suede materials. Aside from that, the base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which contrasts with the off-white suede overlays and deep red "Cherrywood" accents.

The off-white suede overlays are placed upon the midfoot. In addition to that, the "Cherrywood" accents are placed upon branding details such as winged basketball logo upon the tongues and the piping, including heel and trims. Another hue is added into the mix with the grey placed partially upon rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" sneakers were released on June 17, 2023, at a retail price of $150 via Nike and select Jordan brand retailers.

