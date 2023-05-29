Nike Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label has continued to launch multiple makeovers upon their signature sneakers throughout 2023.

The label is currently on its 37th signature sneaker, however, it hasn't forgotten its root and continues to give retro models luxurious looks. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 2 "Wings."

The Air Jordan 2 sneaker model has received a hefty amount of makeovers in both 2022 and 2023, which includes GRs, collaborations, and special editions. The latest makeover pays a homage to the Jordan Wings Scholars Program, which provides educational support to underserved youth.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 10, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers, which pay homage to the Jordan Wings Scholar Program

The upcoming Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers pay homage to the Jordan Wings Scholar Program (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's eponymous footwear label gave its Air Jordan 2 sneaker model a well-deserved spotlight throughout a spotlight in 2022. Now, the trend of Air Jordan 2 sneaker model is continuing in 2023.

After its initial debut in 1986, the sneaker model finally made way into the hearts of sneakerheads as Nike pushed the model in 2022.

The shoe model received various makeovers in collaboration with J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue and Two 18. The trend is continuing through 2023 with multiple limited edition makeovers.

The Nike Air Jordan 2 sneaker model was designed by Nike veterans Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, who aimed to amalgamate luxury approach with sportswear.

The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

For the latest makeover, the Jordan label adds a nod to its Jordan Wings Scholar program over Nike Air Jordan 2. The Jordan brand has assisted and helped less fortunate students since 2015 through its Wings Scholar Program. The brand has funded 16,476 semesters and 2,886 scholarships.

For the latest sneaker makeover, the pair comes clad in white and green hues. The base of the shoe is clad in white leather construct, which contrasts with green-hued accents and piping.

The most prominent feature of the shoe is the addition of the wing graphic along the midfoot of the sneakers, which is a symbol of the Jordan Wings Scholar Program.

More pops of green are added upon the heels with a metallic finish and embellishments are added with the Jumpman logo graphic upon the insoles alongside "H" lettering.

The overlays of the shoes are further enhanced with the addition of semi-translucent panels. The look is finished off with black midsoles and two-toned green and white outsoles.

The Air Jordan 2 "Wings" sneakers are rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers on June 10, 2023, with a price tag of $210.

