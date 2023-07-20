Zara Barbie Collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Zara recently announced its collaboration with Barbie, launching a special Zara Barbie Collection that is sure to delight fans of the iconic doll. The Zara Barbie collection features a range of clothing, home decor, and even cute little accessories. Inspired by the new Barbie movie, the collection is bursting with pink, glitter, and gold, creating a vibrant and playful aesthetic. The Zara Barbie Collection was launched on July 17 and fans can expect to find a variety of stylish and trendy pieces that capture the spirit of Barbie.

Zara's collaboration with Barbie showcases its commitment to staying on top of the latest fashion trends and offering unique and exciting collections to its customers. All the Barbiecore and Barbiemania fans can get their perfect outfits to get ready for the movie.

With a touch of glamor and fun, the new Zara Barbie collection is a perfectly gorgeous pack that fans needed. And most importantly, it's affordable.

Currently, the Zara Barbie collection is available to purchase. The price range starts from as low as $27.90 and goes up to $229.

From cowboy boots to enameled shell necklaces, the Zara Barbie collection has a lot to offer

For all the Barbies and Kens out there, the high street business has released a line of clothing and accessories patterned around Barbie. Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie film aesthetic served as inspiration for the Zara Barbie Collection. Included in this is a pink gingham dress that mirrors the one Margot Robbie wore in the movie's teaser.

For a full Barbiecore closet, the range offers looks for any occasion. For more relaxed days, lounge in style with cozy sweatshirts, and for a night out, choose a shimmering dress and jumpsuit.

Even a flashy pink sleep set is available if one wants to add a touch of luxury to their night-time routine. The denim cowboy outfit is a must-have for the Kens.

While introducing the Barbie collection, Zara stated:

"Standout pieces include full looks inspired by styles showcased in the movie, such as the pink gingham dress Barbie wears and the western cowboy outfit seen on Ken. With the versatility of Zara's capsule collection, fans of the film can play into the nostalgia of these quintessential characters and style themselves like the Barbies and Kens on the screen while easily adopting pieces into their existing wardrobe."

🦋 @BARBlEDUP pic.twitter.com/0sdcTyruHS running not walking to the new barbie collection at zara

And for those not looking for any kind of outfits but little and cute Barbie accessories, the Zara Barbie Collection also has that. One of Zara's best-kept secrets, home goods and accessories like hair clips are also included in the line. Invest in a new set of silverware or a mug for the kitchen.

This summer, Barbie fans can accessorize their hair with Barbie clips or go to the beach wearing a pair of seashell earrings. In case fans don't fancy the Barbie Crocs, this set also includes a variety of shoes, including a pair of Western boots that Ken would approve of.

From Barbiecore outfits to accessories, Zara Barbie Collection has it all. And not only that, but shopping lovers can buy the collection from pop-up stores also.

Honoring the release of Barbie Movie 2023, the fashion label has also organized Barbie Dreamhouse-themed pop-up stores exclusively in NYC and Paris from July 17 to July 30.