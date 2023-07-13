What is the Barbiecore trend? 5 best celebrity looks explored as the 'Barbie' movie holds world premiere

"Barbiecore" is a term that has gained popularity on the internet in recent months, particularly as the release date of the Barbie movie approaches. However, many people may be wondering what exactly this term refers to.

The term "Barbiecore" refers to the current pink fashion trend that began in anticipation of the upcoming Barbie film. From celebrities to Barbie fans, everyone is pulling-off looks that are Barbie-themed.

In the past few months, fans have witnessed several Margot Robbie's Barbie-themed looks during her multi-city movie promotions. Only recently, on July 9 at the Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, the World Premiere of Barbie took place, and the stars showed up dressed in accordance with the Barbiecore trend.

From Ryan Gosling to Billie Eilish, here's everyone who aced the Barbiecore trend at the World Premiere of Barbie

1) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, arrived at the premiere wearing an eye-catching pastel pink Gucci suit. He accessorized the outfit with a Barbie-inspired "E" necklace as a tribute to his longtime partner, Eva Mendes.

He finished off his look with a pair of chalky white shoes.

2) Greta Gerwig

The upcoming 2023 film Barbie is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, best known for films Lady Bird and Little Women. Greta Gerwig attended the event in a head-to-toe pink Valentino ensemble that featured an oversized blazer with padded shoulders and a floor-length skirt that revealed her footwear.

Gerwig's feminist reimagining of the Barbie character in the film has been attributed to sparking the Barbiecore trend. She has given the legendary Barbie character a new, feminist spin, thanks to her own point of view and engaging narrative style.

3) Issa Rae

Issa Rae plays the character of President Barbie in the movie. In order to embrace the Barbiecore trend, Rae chose to wear a stylish long pink dress designed by Marc Bouwer. She elegantly styled her hair in a ponytail and effortlessly carried a hot pink purse that beautifully complemented her overall look.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rae shared that she was initially reluctant to take on the role of Barbie, as she was not a fan of the color pink. However, she was quite charmed with the Barbiecore trend as well as the project's message of inclusivity and diversity, which she believes is the entire point of the film.

4) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, who is featured on the movie's soundtrack, recently took to Instagram to promote her new song on the Barbie soundtrack. She shared a photo of herself sporting a retro blond ponytail, exuding a nostalgic vibe.

In line with the Barbiecore trend, she arrived at the World Premiere wearing black silky trousers, a pale pink shirt with pinstripes, a vibrant hot pink tie, and a pair of oversized sneakers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish and her brother Finneas discussed their excitement to join the Barbie soundtrack and their admiration for the film's director, Greta Gerwig.

5) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attended the international premiere of Barbie in a strapless mermaid gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture and velvet gloves. Robbie's been spotted in a number of pink gowns over the past several months, which fits in well with the Barbiecore aesthetic.

However, despite not directly aligning with the current trend, the black dress was a deliberate reference to Barbie's Solo in the Spotlight doll. Although some fans were surprised by her decision not to wear pink to the premiere, Robbie's choice to wear black was a daring and glamorous move that beautifully highlighted her fashion sense and creativity.

Barbie releases in theatres on July 21.

