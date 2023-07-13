Barbie 2023 movie: Who is the narrator in Margot Robbie's new film?

When it comes to the world of Barbie, excitement is always in the air. The iconic doll has captured the hearts of millions for decades, inspiring imaginations and showcasing the power of creativity. As the highly anticipated movie approaches its release date on July 21, there is one question that has been on everyone's mind: Who will be the narrator of this film?

Well, the answer is none other than the legendary Helen Mirren.

Helen Mirren, the British actress, known for her remarkable talent and mesmerizing performances, will lend her iconic voice to the role of narrator in the Barbie movie.

With a career spanning several decades, Mirren has captivated audiences with her unforgettable portrayals and has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

The enchanting narration of Helen Mirren for Barbie

The Barbie movie promises to be a delightful cinematic experience that will transport audiences into a world of dreams, adventures, and self-discovery. As Barbie herself, Margot Robbie takes center stage, embodying the spirit of the beloved doll.

With her natural charm and magnetic presence, Robbie brings Barbie to life, showcasing her journey of self-exploration and the importance of embracing one's true self.

But it is Helen Mirren's role as the narrator that adds an extra layer of enchantment to this already spellbinding tale. With her unmistakable voice, Mirren will guide viewers through Barbie's extraordinary escapades and discoveries.

From the moment her voice graces the screen, audiences will be captivated by the elegance, depth, and sheer magic that Mirren brings to the narration. Her narration sets the tone for the film, evoking a sense of wonder and drawing viewers into Barbie's world like never before.

What can viewers expect from Helen Mirren's narration?

In the Barbie movie, audiences can expect a delightful blend of fantasy and reality.

When asked by ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X premiere in Rome about whether Mirren is just a narrator or acting in Barbie? she said:

"I just play a scene, but I don't know if the scene is there or not. but yes, i did the narration."

At a recent press conference for Golda ahead of the JFF opening ceremony, Mirren remarked:

"We need a Golda Meir Barbie, don’t you think? Wouldn’t that be a good idea?Golda is an interesting example in that she had immense power; but [her government] was called ‘Golda’s kitchen cabinet’ - she was happy to toddle around in the kitchen making everyone coffee, and playing the grandmotherly role."

"It’s a very different attitude to power from what you think of as the male, Netanyahu-type of power to the Golda Meir kitchen power. But it’s still immense power, it just comes from a different emotional place. Or let’s say maybe it plays into different psychologies of the people that you’re leading," she added.

Mirren's narration will guide us through Barbie's journey, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's uniqueness and celebrating individuality. As the story unfolds, viewers will find themselves swept away by the magical tale, all while being enchanted by the rich and velvety tones of Mirren's voice.

