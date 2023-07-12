Who is Ashley Graham? Meet the model who inspired the "curvy" Barbie

Ashley Graham, a popular American model, got her own Barbie doll in 2016. Graham, who has hosted several shows, including American Beauty Star and the countdown to the 95th Academy Awards, is primarily known for her activism promoting size acceptance and body positivity.

Graham was seen at the red carpet for the Barbie movie's world premiere in LA on July 9. She is not a part of the movie, but is all set to host HGTV's new Barbie DreamHouse Challenge, a four-part reality TV competition, where eight teams transform a Southern California home into a Barbie Dreamhouse. It premieres on Sunday, July 16, 2023, on HGTV.

While Graham is known for her advocacy, what many are unaware of, is that she is also the inspiration behind the first uniquely curvy Barbie doll crafted by Mattel in 2016. It was part of a new role out of diverse body types. One of the defining aspects of the doll wasn't just the curves but the lack of a thigh gap, which is something Graham reportedly pushed hard for as it reflects her experiences.

The full range of curvy Barbie dolls is now available on both Mattel's official website as well as Walmart's website.

A look at Ashley Graham, body advocacy model, Barbie enthusiast, and activist

The early years

The 35-year-old has made a name for herself in the modeling industry over the years after she began modeling at the age of 12.

Ashley Graham started modeling professionally in 2001, signing with Wilhemina Motors and then Ford in 2003. She was part of Glamour's October 2009 'These Bodies are Beautiful at Every Size' campaign, alongside other models like Kate Dillon Levin, Amy Lemons, Crystal Renn, and Anansa Sims.

Graham was considered the first curvy model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue in 2016, and Vogue in 2017. She was already known for advocating for self-acceptance in 2015 when she gave a TED Talk about the same.

Ashley Graham was also one of five models that formed ALDA, a coalition of models that attempts to change the perception people have about curvy women beyond the idea of them being called "s*xy" and "voluptuous." They were also featured in BUST magazine, posing with all manner of weight equipment.

Graham published her first book A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like in 2017.

Her opinions on being "plus size"

Ashley Graham doesn't prefer the term "plus size," citing the stigma that women are put through because of it, such as insinuating eating disorders and a lack of care about their bodies. Her dislike for the terms also stems from insults that plagued her as a model in Nebraska.

According to an interview archived from Instyle.com on the Sports Illustrated website in 2017, she prefers the term "curvy" to be used in place of "plus size".

In a May 2017 interview with Vogue, Ashley Graham stated that her body has been an inspiration to many women and girls:

"I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat—and also [how to] talk life into your body and have an affirmation kind of conversation with yourself. And I know the lives that have been changed: young girls and even women my age who have written me and said, 'I never loved the skin that I was in until I heard your journey'."

This has been a constant for Graham, having been praised on Instagram and elsewhere for her work on body image acceptance. Her book, released in 2017, provided further insight into her journey, and likewise so did a nine-episode series on the Go90 digital network entitled The Ashley Graham Project.

In 2016, with her official Barbie doll being launched. Graham joined many other celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Tennis stars Billie Jean King and Naomi Osaka, and British Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton in being immortalized in doll form because of her activism and being an inspiration for girls worldwide. Other celebrities who have their own Barbie dolls are Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Marilyn Monroe.

Ashley Graham continues to make strides in body acceptance and positivity through modeling. Her work with Barbie shows a commitment to top-to-bottom positivity, not only in perception, but showcasing that even the youngest girls can be seen and encouraged to love themselves.

The Barbie movie is set to be released on July 21, 2023, and is currently the talk of the town.

