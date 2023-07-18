Barbie release date and duration across all regions

Barbie, the highly awaited fantasy comedy movie, is all set to make its theatrical debut in most regions all around the globe on Friday, July 21, 2023. This is the upcoming passion project by the multiple Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who has acted as both the director and the screenplay writer of the upcoming movie. Noah Baumbach has served as the co-screenplay writer of the movie.
The runtime or duration of the new movie is a total of 114 minutes. Meanwhile, the very brief official description of Greta Gerwig's Barbie states:
"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."
Ever since the official main trailer for Barbie was dropped by Warner Bros. Pictures, fans have been buzzing with excitement to witness what the highly anticipated movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, has in store for them.
Theatrical release dates of Barbie all around the world explored
David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, and Robbie Brenner have served as the producers for the upcoming movie. Rodrigo Prieto has acted as the cinematographer, while Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson have given music to it. The movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures all across the globe.
Check out the list of release dates for the brand new fantasy comedy film here:
- Belgium - July 19, 2023
- Indonesia - July 19, 2023
- France - July 19, 2023
- South Korea - July 19, 2023
- Philippines - July 19, 2023
- Netherlands - July 19, 2023
- Australia - July 20, 2023
- Argentina - July 20, 2023
- Brazil - July 20, 2023
- Germany - July 20, 2023
- Chile - July 20, 2023
- Denmark - July 20, 2023
- Greece - July 20, 2023
- Ecuador - July 20, 2023
- Hong Kong - July 20, 2023
- Israel - July 20, 2023
- Hungary - July 20, 2023
- Iceland - July 20, 2023
- Cambodia - July 20, 2023
- Italy - July 20, 2023
- Kazakhstan - July 20, 2023
- Serbia - July 20, 2023
- Mexico - July 20, 2023
- Singapore - July 20, 2023
- Thailand - July 20, 2023
- Slovakia - July 20, 2023
- Ukraine - July 20, 2023
- Taiwan - July 20, 2023
- Bangladesh - July 21, 2023
- China - July 21, 2023
- Canada - July 21, 2023
- Estonia - July 21, 2023
- Finland - July 21, 2023
- Spain - July 21, 2023
- United Kingdom - July 21, 2023
- India - July 21, 2023
- Ireland - July 21, 2023
- Norway - July 21, 2023
- Lithuania - July 21, 2023
- Poland - July 21, 2023
- Turkey - July 21, 2023
- Sweden - July 21, 2023
- United States - July 21, 2023
- Japan - August 11, 2023
- United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2023
As per The Economist, the movie will not be arriving in theaters in Vietnam due to the controversy regarding the South China Sea. The movie showcases a map reportedly displaying China’s claim to the South China Sea, which has been opposed by a number of countries, including Vietnam.
Besides Margot Robbie as Barbie, the lead cast list for the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie also entails America Ferrera as Gloria, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel.
Other significant cast members include Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. They are joined by Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Helen Mirren, Emerald Fennell, Ann Roth, and Marisa Abela.
