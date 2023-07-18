Barbie release date and duration across all regions

Barbie, the highly awaited fantasy comedy movie, is all set to make its theatrical debut in most regions all around the globe on Friday, July 21, 2023. This is the upcoming passion project by the multiple Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who has acted as both the director and the screenplay writer of the upcoming movie. Noah Baumbach has served as the co-screenplay writer of the movie.

The runtime or duration of the new movie is a total of 114 minutes. Meanwhile, the very brief official description of Greta Gerwig's Barbie states:

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Ever since the official main trailer for Barbie was dropped by Warner Bros. Pictures, fans have been buzzing with excitement to witness what the highly anticipated movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, has in store for them.

Theatrical release dates of Barbie all around the world explored

David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, and Robbie Brenner have served as the producers for the upcoming movie. Rodrigo Prieto has acted as the cinematographer, while Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson have given music to it. The movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures all across the globe.

Check out the list of release dates for the brand new fantasy comedy film here:

Belgium - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 Indonesia - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 France - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 South Korea - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 Philippines - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 Netherlands - July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 Australia - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Argentina - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Brazil - July 20, 2023

- July 20, 2023 Germany - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Chile - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Denmark - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Greece - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Ecuador - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Hong Kong - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Israel - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Hungary - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Iceland - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Cambodia - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Italy - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Kazakhstan - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Serbia - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Mexico - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Singapore - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Thailand - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Slovakia - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Ukraine - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Taiwan - July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Bangladesh - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 China - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Canada - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Estonia - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Finland - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Spain - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 United Kingdom - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 India - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Ireland - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Norway - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Lithuania - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Poland - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Turkey - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Sweden - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 United States - July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Japan - August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023 United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2023

As per The Economist, the movie will not be arriving in theaters in Vietnam due to the controversy regarding the South China Sea. The movie showcases a map reportedly displaying China’s claim to the South China Sea, which has been opposed by a number of countries, including Vietnam.

Besides Margot Robbie as Barbie, the lead cast list for the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie also entails America Ferrera as Gloria, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel.

Other significant cast members include Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. They are joined by Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Helen Mirren, Emerald Fennell, Ann Roth, and Marisa Abela.

Don't forget to catch Barbie in theaters near you.