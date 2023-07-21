Fans give a mixed reaction to Marni's BIG FOOT 2.0: “I’m convinced people would like to be animated”

Marni's BIG FOOT 2.0 is ready to step into the market during the first half of September 2023 and it seems like fans have some interesting opinions about the shoe. Known for its avant-garde designs and use of bold colors and prints, Marni has become a favorite among fashion insiders and celebrities alike. One of the brand's most iconic designs is the BIG FOOT sneaker, which was first introduced in 2013.

The sneaker's chunky silhouette and oversized sole quickly became a hit, and the design has since been updated and reimagined in various iterations. The first look of the second version of the shoe, BIG FOOT 2.0, surfaced on the internet recently. However, it did not successfully win fans' hearts, as going by their reactions on various social media platforms.

Fans criticizing Marni "BIG FOOT 2.0" (Image via @drip/Instagram)

"Literally just wants attention": Fans react hilariously as Marni set to release BIG FOOT 2.0

According to Italian fashion house Marni, its BIG FOOT 2.0 shoe has been created to carry with it both comfort and an identity that is rooted in freedom. It is intended to give its wearer a daring and "irreverent attitude."

Each pair, which will be available in colors yellow, black, and white, is encased in very silky Nappa leather and has a color-blocked rubber sole to match. The shoe's appearance is enhanced with a high-volume cushioned upper and subdued color-matched branding.

The new upcoming iteration takes inspiration from its predecessor, BIGFOOT. The brand has reimagined and updated the design, creating a new silhouette that builds upon the bold and chunky aesthetic of the original. The inspiration behind the collection can be seen in the cartoonish and unconventional design elements of the sneaker. Fans are hence mocking the pair, saying BIG FOOT 2.0 is looking too much animated.

According to these sneakerheads, these shoes look like a perfect pair for cartoon characters like Micky Mouse and SpongeBob. People are also comparing the second version of the BIG FOOT with shoes available in Walmart and H&M. Most importantly, fans think the shape and design majorly match with the McQueen sneakers.

Here are some interesting comments that fans left under a post by Drip and HYPEBEAST Kicks:

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

The new Marni shoes are quite innovative and unique but may be too animated for the liking of sneakerheads. Even though the official release date for these shoes is not available yet, it can be expected that fans will cope with these cute shoes once they will hit the market.