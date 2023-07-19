Nike Dunk Low "Be 1 of One" shoes: Everything we know so far

When it comes to developing fresh hues or formulating new styles, the Nike Dunk Low is the Swoosh's one sneaker model with which it never thinks of compromising. The shoe label even experiments with diverse materials to create new Dunk Low designs that are a complete departure from its conventional leather makeup. For the newest release, the firm has employed a variety of materials to create a new version referred to as "Be 1 of One."

This fresh variant of Dunk Low is completely wrapped up in a Sea Glass/Rose Gold-Sail-Oil Green-Deep Jungle-Lime Blast color palette. The shoe company has made no official clarification on when the Nike Dunk Low "Be 1 of One" version will be available.

As reported by Sole Retriever and other media agencies, these sneakers will be released sometime during the Holiday 2023 season. The retail price for these shoes will be $135 a pair. They will be sold in Nike's physical and online stores, as well as the SNKRS app and different affiliate stores.

Nike Dunk Low "Be 1 of One" shoes are adorned with exquisite metallic swooshes on sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via House of Heat)

Nike continues to allow its customers to truly leave their mark in the world where customization and individual expression are becoming increasingly crucial. In recent years, the manufacturer has released various personalized iterations in public. These shoes are personalized by the buyers via the Swoosh's revolutionary Nike By You platform, which allows wearers to participate in the creative process. With the imminent launch of the Nike Dunk Low "Be 1 of One," this drive to individuality embarks on a new expression.

The Dunk origins and its growth into a street style staple is highlighted on the Swoosh's webpage, stating:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The "Be 1 of One" sneaker's design expresses its wearer's individuality by incorporating a variety of textures and colors to give it a unique appearance. This artistic concept is supported by an olive leather top and tongue, in addition to glittering, metallic reptilian Swooshes.

The shoe's genuine identity is concealed by striking creamy distressed fabric inserts that provide an appearance of a tear-away design. Thick rope lace sets along with sail midsoles provide a creamy tone to the sneaker's rich color palette. The footwear has milky-translucent rubber outer sole units underneath.

A modest touch that aficionados of the company will come to appreciate is a stitched tiny Swoosh on the lateral forefoot. The inside heel is embellished with a diamond motif, adding to the one-of-a-kind look.

Here's a detailed look at the details behind the tongues of this Nike Dunk Low (Image via House of Heat)

The "Be 1 of One" motto, featured in dual-tone green underneath the tongue flap, emphasizes Nike's determination to preserve individuality. This phrase aligns with the design concept of the Dunk Low and functions as a reminder to users to cherish their own personality; the same green hues decorate the Nike insignia on the tongue flap as well as heel counter.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Be 1 of One" colorway, which will be available sometime this year.

Fans who are concerned about missing the release of this stylish model must download the SNKRS app and register on the company's website to receive timely updates when the pair becomes available.