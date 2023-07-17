Nike Dunk Low “Black/University Gold” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the years, Nike has encompassed a wide range of iconic sneaker models, including the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Nike Dunk Low, and Air Jordan 1. When it relates to developing novel interpretations and shapes of these widely recognized and effective footwear types, the company makes no compromises. As a result, it is able to create new colors and rereleases of many prominent sneaker staples.

Keeping the previous record in mind, the Swoosh company will offer more brand-new Nike Dunk Low versions the following year, with the "Black/University Gold" rendition joining the brand's 2024 footwear assortment.

There has been no formal announcement from the shoe brand on when the Nike Dunk Low "Black/University Gold" colorway will be available. However, according to Nice Kicks and other media outlets, these sneakers will be launched sometime during Spring 2024. These sneakers will be sold with a retail price label of $125 per pair. They will be available in Nike's online and offline stores, as well as the SNKRS app and various additional affiliate stores.

Nike Dunk Low “Black/University Gold” shoes are completed with crisp white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Black/University Gold colorway (Image via House of Heat)

The Dunk sneaker style, which first appeared in 1985, is currently a household name for sneakers. The silhouette was originally created as a component of the athletic gear company's basketball-specific shoe collection. Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's seasoned and distinguished shoe designer who invented the classic Air Jordan 1, also formulated the 38-year-old Dunk model.

Due to its atypical appearance and college-friendly style, the Dunk shoe soon acquired popularity among sneaker lovers and Nike fans. The shoe was also recognized for its two-toned NCAA colors and back-to-school footwear bundle.

Describing the footwear design on their official website, the Swoosh brand writes:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast,” it further continues.

Nike pays homage to its legacy with the Dunk Low "Black/University Gold" for 2024 — an aesthetic profoundly rooted in the model's distinctive two-tone style.

The brand-new launch, originally reported by Nice Kicks, truly sets a gold standard with a foundation layer soaked in vivid university gold. Moreover, this daring color is a perfect complement to the strong black toppings that generate striking visual contrast.

Nike Dunk Low "Black/University Gold" set for Spring 2024

The black continues through the laces, tongue tag, and outer sole unit, creating a classic structure for the gold base. Underfoot, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole keep the heritage charm.

The Nike Dunk Low "Black/University Gold" colorway will be available next year, so sneakerheads should keep a watch out for it.

Fans who do not want to miss the launching of this two-toned variant will need to install the SNKRS app and join on the firm's web page to receive timely notifications when the shoe becomes available.