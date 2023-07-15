What time will the NBA x Nike Dunk Low “Chicago Bulls” shoes drop? Restock, price, and more details explored

The National Basketball Association (NBA), which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021, has entertained fans all around the world for more than seven decades. It has also given rise to a slew of footwear styles for impressing its sneakerhead fans, including Chuck Taylor and Air Jordan 1.

To celebrate its anniversary, the NBA and Swoosh collaborated to release a special edition of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette inspired by the Chicago Bulls in 2021. This year, Nike is bringing back the "Chicago Bulls" Dunk Low Retro shoes. The re-released sneakers feature a Sail/Black/Chile Red/Black color scheme.

The restocking NBA x Nike Dunk Low Retro "Chicago Bulls" shoes are slated to be launched on July 27th, 2023, at 8:30 PM GMT+5:30. These low-tops will be offered with a fixed selling price tag of $100 for each pair. Dunk fans and other interested readers can find them on the Nike's e-commerce website and a few other offline retail stores, along side its partnering vendors.

NBA x Nike Dunk Low “Chicago Bulls” shoes are covered in the eponymous team color palette

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Oregon-based activewear powerhouse, Nike, has the widest selection, when it comes to sneakers and footwear styles. Among all of its silhouettes, Nike Dunk Low, surely stand out, as one of the most popular sneaker model with minimal design and classy flair.

The origins of the Nike Dunks are highlighted on the Swoosh's website as,

"Originally a classic Nike hoops shoe, the Dunk was organically adopted by skate culture—and in time reengineered for Nike SB. These days, the SB Dunk doubles as a starting point for many of the brand's most influential design collaborators, from small-town skate shops to iconic New York fashion houses."

This humble Nike Dunk style is a part of the A-list of hardwood-turned-streetwear footwear, and it, along with the NBA, honored the Association's diamond anniversary with a slew special team-themed versions, including this Dunk Low "Chicago Bulls" variant.

The description of the restocking Dunk Low Retro "Chicago Bulls" colorway on the site further reads,

"Emerging from the class of '85, the low-top outfit finisher returns to honor the 75th anniversary of the league. Put your hands together for the harnesser of vintage hoops style, the one and only Nike Dunk Low Retro."

The shoes are available in the legendary Chicago Bulls' color scheme of Sail, Black, and Chile Red. The Nike Dunk Low has a smooth leather top with toe box perforations and mesh tongue flaps, as well as an inner lining. It has a clean White foundation with eyestay, forefoot, and toe reinforcements in Chile Red. Black covers the Swooshes, ankle, and heel counters.

An embroidered 75th Anniversary tongue tag, a Red Nike insignia stitched on the heel tab, and a diamond image engraved on the Metallic lace dubraes represent the NBA's diamond jubilee. A White midsole sits on top of a Red rubber outsole to complete the look.

Set your calendars for the release of the NBA x Nike Dunk Low Retro "Chicago Bulls" shade later this month. Customers who want to keep from missing the relaunch of this particular variation should sign up for timely updates on the company's official website.