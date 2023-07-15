Nike Air Max 1 Terry Cloth "Volt" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Sportswear celebrated Nike Air Max 1's 35th anniversary in 2022. This year, it's back with a revamp of Tinker Hatfield's famous sneaker model for the summer season, providing exciting new color possibilities. The latest edition is the eye-catching Terry Cloth "Volt" colorway, which is sure to turn heads.

The Terry Cloth "Volt" edition of the Air Max 1 shoe just surfaced online as yet another addition to the brand's portfolio. Although no official announcement has been made on the new Nike Air Max 1 Terry Cloth "Volt" shoes, Sneaker Bar Detroit believes they will be available later this year.

Nike fans and buyers who want these sneakers can do so at the brand's physical and online outlets, the Nike SNKRS app, and certain affiliate retail stores. These sneakers will be sold for a fixed price of $160 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 Terry Cloth "Volt" shoes are complimented with matching leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The excitement around the return of the original "Big Bubble" Air Max 1 in March may have been the height of Air Max madness in 2023, but the sneaker model's 35th anniversary has a lot more to offer in store. The shoe model has begun its voyage into unorthodox styles, with an eccentric vinyl toy-inspired "Sofvi" iteration to the exceptional creation of the "Tan Lines" launch.

The Swoosh label has decided to add more such bright and colorful options for its fans, and the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Terry Cloth "Volt" variant is the newest addition to its already extensive portfolio. According to Swoosh's website, the origins and progression of the Air Max 1 sneaker model are as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

Sneakerjagers @sneakerjagers #airmax1 #airmax Feast your eyes on the first official images of an upcoming Terry Cloth iteration of the Air Max 1, showcasing in a vibrant volt colorway. Stay ahead of the game and be the first to know about the release date by downloading our app. 📸 @sneakerjagers

This latest iteration is similar to a previously seen Nike Dunk Low, with both sneakers utilizing a unique topographic terrycloth build, a delightfully novel touch that is completely in line with this warmer season.

Like the Dunk Low, this Air Max 1 is totally covered in a single color. Although the Dunk Low came dressed in a cool University Blue, the Air Max 1 is dressed in an electric tennis ball hue, creating a huge impression for the coming months.

The new Nike Air Max 1 features terrycloth material on its top, reserving the overlays totally for the bright leather. The Swoosh inserts and tongue tags complement the palette with a barely-volt tint and a pearl-like pattern that adds dimension and complexity to the overall aesthetic.

To finish the style, bright Air supports and rubber outsoles complement the upper, producing a unified look.

The Nike Air Max 1 Terry Cloth "Volt" hue will be released in 2023, so sneakerheads should keep an eye out for it. Customers who want to keep from missing the arrival of this particular version may install the SNKRS app or sign up for timely updates on the company's official site.