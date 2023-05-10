Nike Dunk Low Topographic Terry Cloth shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Various colorways of Nike Dunk Low shoes are often launched in a variety of materials by the company, owing to their popularity. The iconic "Panda," for instance, was made from less expensive thickly covered leather, but Nike's "Premium" version of the Dunk Low, which employs better materials than other general release variants, became an option for those seeking quality footwear.

The Swoosh has added a geographical design to the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium University Blue sneakers for its most recent iteration of this more opulent Dunk. The entire shoe will be covered in an University Blue/University Blue-White color palette.

The Topographic Terry Cloth Nike Dunk Low is expected to release sometime in August 2023. The shoe is likely to retail for around $120 USD, which is a reasonable price for a premium and limited edition sneaker. The pair will be available on Nike's official website and SNKRS app, as well as select retailers and resellers.

Nike Dunk Low shoes are covered in blue Topographic terry cloth combined with crisp white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has been releasing various versions of the Dunk Low, one of its most iconic and popular shoes, with different materials, colors, and themes. One of the latest and most unique iterations is the Topographic Terry Cloth Nike Dunk Low, which features a light blue terry cloth fabric with a topographical print on the upper.

The Nike Dunks' origins and development are highlighted on the company's website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This pair stands out from the rest of the Dunk series thanks to a terrycloth base layer that covers the silhouette in an all-blue colour scheme, excluding the sole unit. The toebox, quarter panel, as well as heel all have the shaggy material, which has a wavy pattern suggestive of geographical maps.

The mudguard, eyestays, heel, and Swoosh are all covered in premium blue leather overlays, which adds to the shoe's nearly monochromatic look. The tongue, lace set, sockliner, and heel also include extra details that highlight the blue pattern. The clean white midsole and the blue outsole complete the look.

The Topographic Terry Cloth Nike Dunk Low is part of a series of Dunk Lows that use terry cloth fabric on the Swoosh and other parts of the shoe, giving them a cozy and fuzzy feel. The terry cloth fabric is usually used for towels and bathrobes, but it also works well as a sneaker material, as it adds some warmth and softness to the shoe.

The topographical texture on the terry cloth fabric is also a unique and creative touch, as it mimics the lines of rough terrain and maps. The print gives the shoe some depth and dimension, as well as a sense of adventure and exploration.

The Topographic Terry Cloth colorway is a sneaker that combines comfort, style, and innovation. It is also a great shoe for those who appreciate unique and creative designs. Interested sneakerheads can sign up on the brand's webpage for timely alerts on the release of these shoes.

