Nike Dunk Low Twist “Obsidian” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has retained its first place in 2023 following an outstanding 2022. So far, the manufacturer has had a fantastic year, offering iconic revamps of its original footwear designs plus modernizing the technology features by launching brand-new configurations.

Nike Inc. has added new footwear models to its inventory, including the Air Jordan 38, Zion 3, Tatum 1, and Air Max 270 Go. Apart from launching new styles and focusing on technological advancement, the label puts an elevated price on the Dunk sneaker model.

The company has enlarged its Dunk sneaker inventory with several makeovers of its variants, one of which is the Dunk Low Twist style. For the most recent launch, this Dunk Low Twist style is dressed in a "Dark Obsidian" ensemble.

There has been no official word from Nike on the expected arrival date of the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Dark Obsidian" color. However, as reported by Sole Retriever, these shoes will be available sometime around Christmas in women's exclusive sizes with a price tag of $125 for each pair. They will be offered at Nike's online and offline stores, in addition to the SNKRS app and several other partner stores.

Nike Dunk Low Twist “Dark Obsidian” shoes are combined with comparable rich black overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoe (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh debuted its enduring Dunk footwear as basketball shoes in 1985. The famed Swoosh label stalwart Peter Moore conceptualized the Dunk shape. It rapidly established global appeal among fashionistas and casual wearers because of its sleek design, distinct appearance, and ability to be tailored with various color combinations.

The sneaker's origins are stated on the website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast,” it further continues.

The upper begins to reveal a darkish blue color evocative of the deepest reaches of the ocean, appropriately termed "Dark Obsidian." This color spreads across the leather tongue, giving the shoe a fascinating air. This allure is heightened by the lustrous navy heel at the back, which adds a slight sheen as well as texture diversity to the ensemble.

The upper of the shoe is wrapped with overlays of jet-black leather, adding to the intricateness of this captivating design. The Swoosh and bumper bits are black, just like the sole unit. The overall design portrays a profound movement of shadow and sheen, mirroring the darkest parts of the obsidian stone that inspired it.

The Dunk Low Twist "Dark Obsidian" hue will be accessible this holiday season, so sneaker enthusiasts should keep an eye out for it.

Fans who do not want to miss the release of this particular two-toned version can download the SNKRS app or register on the brand's official website to receive timely updates when the shoe goes on sale.