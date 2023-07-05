Nike's Air Jordan 38 “University Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far 

NNike's phenomenal bond with NBA legend Michael Jordan started in 1984, when they inked an unbreakable contract. With each new album, the duo keeps finding ways to surprise and captivate its fans. The dynamic team began its upward trajectory with the Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and has been adept at preserving it by adding additional iconic models to the lineage each year.

Jordan Brand, co-owned by Michael Jordan and the Swoosh company, captivates the fashion, footwear, and basketball industries with each edition. They are now expanding their collection by including their most recent signature model, the Air Jordan 38, in their lineup. The Air Jordan 38 follows the release of the Air Jordan 37 in 2022.

The Swoosh label presented three inaugural colors of the newly minted Air Jordan 38 on July 1st, 2023, namely "Fundamental," "Center Star," and "FIBA." Following the public unveiling of these colorways, we now get an early look at another "University Blue" variation, which was revealed on Instagram by a sneaker insider, Kicksdong.

Nike's Air Jordan 38 "University Blue" has yet to get an official release date from the Swoosh label; nevertheless, this colorway is expected to be released in the second half of 2023. The shoes will be available for purchase through Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and specific Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike's Air Jordan 38 “University Blue” shoes are complimented with bright crimson accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The Air Jordan signature series is not only the most legendary footwear brand in basketball history, but it is also the basketball label that is at the forefront of technological advancement for the next generation of players.

The Air Jordan 38 is another step in that history, integrating revolutionary plate technology inspired by Michael Jordan's outstanding footwork. The emphasis was on court motion and establishing separation, similar to Jordan's fadeaway jumper.

The shoe is meant to serve precise footwork as it keeps the feet close to the ground so athletes can have a stronger court feel during turns, cutbacks, and defensive slides. The redesigned X-Plate, an homage to the Air Jordan 8 straps, holds the foot above the footbed amid fast motions.

For the appropriate amount of responsive padding, a radial herringbone tread pattern is combined with an extended Zoom Strobel unit as well as full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam. The outrigger secures the foot during lateral movements. The X-Plate is the latest in an extensive collection of Jordan-exclusive plate technological advancements, including the Flight Plate, Eclipse Plate, and IsoPlate.

When all of the sneaker's components are considered, the Air Jordan 38 is among the most sustainably constructed Air Jordan signature sneakers in Jordan Brand history, with at least 20% recycled content by weight.

The new "University Blue" iteration features uppers that are predominantly blue with a hit of bright crimson everywhere. The blue tongue flaps are adorned with crimson branding accents, and similar details are applied to the lace sets. The softer blue lace sets boast crimson aglets.

Rounding out the shoe are the sole units, which are composed of crimson and vibrant yellow materials.

Keep a lookout for a potential Nike Air Jordan 38 "University Blue" hue in the future months.

