Nike Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike began its successful partnership with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1984, as they signed an impenetrable deal. The duo has since continued to surprise and mesmerize their fans with every release. The dynamic duo kick-started their journey with Air Jordan 1 in 1985, and they have been successful in maintaining it by adding in more signature shoes to the lineage annually.

Michael Jordan's and the Swoosh label's co-owned Jordan Brand captivate the fashion, sneaker and basketball worlds with each launch. Now, they are further increasing their catalog by adding their latest signature model, Air Jordan 38, to the mix. The Air Jordan 38 comes after the brand launched Air Jordan 37 in 2022.

The Swoosh label unveiled three new colorways of the Air Jordan 38, namely "Fundamental," "Center Star," and "FIBA." The "FIBA" colorway of the sneaker model captures the basketball audience with its deep-rooted meaning.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Complex and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 7, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" sneakers, which honor the International Basketball Federation

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" sneakers honors the International Basketball Federation (Image via Nike)

One of the Swoosh label's mainstay sub-labels is Michael Jordan's eponymous label. The duo has attracted sneakerheads with their unique, distinct, and technologically-advanced sneakers for almost four decades. According to the latest press release made by the Swoosh label on July 1, 2023, the brand is readying the next launch. The official press release introduces the Air Jordan 38:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork."

According to the press release, the shoes were created keeping court mobility in focus. The shoe is designed in a low-cut variation, so fans can make cuts, and defensive slides on the hardwood court. The new Air Jordan 38 features x-player, which is a nod to the straps featured on Air Jordan 8.

More details of the shoes include a radial herringbone traction pattern, full-length Zoom strobel unit and full-length Cushion 3.0 foam. The X-plate in the sole unit further features plate technology, including Flight Plate, Eclipse Plate, and IsoPlate.

The latest "FIBA" colorway features a "White / Metallic Gold / Pure Platinum" color scheme. The colorway is inspired by the International Basketball Federation and, hence, features a neutral palette. The neutral base is accented with vibrant accents, such as the "FIBA" logo.

The shoe is made with, at least, 20% recycled material by weight. The Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" shoe is rumored to drop on September 7, 2023, at a retail price of $200. The shoes will launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan brand retailers.

