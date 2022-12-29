Nike Air Jordan 8 "Eight Nog" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label has been credited with producing one of the world's most legendary sneaker lineages, Air Jordan. The duo have kept all the other brands on their toes and have significantly improved the sneaker sphere.

Subsequently, the Jordan label also sponsored multiple athletes and kept its relevance in the sports world intact. These athletes are often gifted special sneakers, which are exclusive and called P.E.'s aka Player Exclusive shoes. One of the latest P.E. to surface is a makeover upon Air Jordan 8.

Sr. Designer at Jordan, Kelsey Amy, took to Twitter to showcase a Christmas-themed Air Jordan 8 makeover, dubbed the Air Jordan 8 "Eight Nog." The pair is player exclusive and is unlikely to retail for the public. However, one can always avail these samples on reseller sites such as StockX for hefty prices.

The Christmas-themed Nike AirJordan 8 "Eight Nog" P.E. sample is a nod to egg nog

The Christmas-themed Nike AirJordan 8 "Eight Nog" P.E. sample is a nod to traditional egg nog drink (Image via @kelshmeamyy / Twitter)

On Christmas Day, while others were cozied up inside their houses and spent time with family and friends, Kelsey Amy, gave both players and sneakerheads a gift. This was the Air Jordan 8 "Eight Nog" makeover, which is inspired by one of the holiday's signature drinks.

Kelsey Amy is known for creating some of the best player exclusive samples and has worked with athletes such as Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic to craft their P.E.'s. Being signed to the premier sportswear brand, Nike has given these Jordan label-sponsored players some extra perks, one of which is to receive the most sought-after and exclusive sneakers.

The Nike Air Jordan 8 Retro "Egg Nog" Player exclusive sneaker is bringing in some extra joy and Christmas spirit for the athletes. Kelsey Amy took to her official Twitter handle on December 26, 2022, to share detailed images of the sneakers.

The shoe is themed and clad in minimalistic colors, much like the spiced cream drink. The upper of the shoes come clad in sail and brown hues. The upper's overlays are accentuated in a sail hue with maroon-hued splatter detailing, which is a direct nod to the cinnamon in the egg nog.

The overlays are placed upon the forefoot straps, up along the collar, and back on the heel. The perforated leather detailing - which is usually placed upon the toe boxes - is added atop the quarter panels and collars. The cinnamon brown shade is not only accentuated upon splatter paint, but also upon the pulls tabs, the Jumpman patch atop the tongue, and the sockliners.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Air Jordan 8 "Eight Nog" PEs under the Christmas tree for Jordan athletes Air Jordan 8 "Eight Nog" PEs under the Christmas tree for Jordan athletes 🎄 https://t.co/jntCTsrPKO

The Jumpman patch placed atop the tongues comes constructed out of chenille material to give a unique aesthetic. The TPU heel overlays are added for structure, and also come clad in a hand-painted light brown shade atop the eggshell-hued panels.

The look is rounded out with two-toned brown and sail sole units over midsoles and outsoles. The Nike AJ8 "Eight Nog" sneakers were gifted exclusively to the athletes sponsored by the Jordan brand. Defined retail information for the sneakers hasn't been revealed by Nike yet.

